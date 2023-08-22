Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

With temperatures expected to push back up this week, Phoenix is unprepared for dangerously high and consistent heat. And it isn’t alone, as a heat dome promises to smash more records this week across swaths of the Midwest, South and Southeast. The country can expect that extreme heat, which already kills more people than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods combined, will only worsen in the coming summers.

Legislators from Arizona, Nevada and Texas are asking Congress for help. Extreme heat is not specifically listed as a major disaster under the Stafford Act, which regulates the release of federal disaster relief funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said extreme heat could be considered for emergency funding if a related disaster overwhelms state and local capacities. Yet FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says the agency doesn’t “necessarily” have the authority. There is no need for ambiguity.

Making emergency resources clearly and readily accessible would help. But so would better preparation, as extreme heat becomes a more continuous problem. Phoenix is no stranger to heat waves. Even so, the city was not ready for what this heat season brought. The city’s last record for excessive heat lasted 18 days in 1974. Once extreme heat persists for weeks, as it has this summer, cooling centers aren’t enough, especially when nights fail to drop below 80 degrees and thus prevent bodies from recuperating from daytime heat exposure. Overnight respite shelters, only one of which Phoenix lists on its heat-relief network, are especially needed to protect the particularly vulnerable homeless population.

While there is nothing cities can do to reduce the intensity of hurricanes or tornadoes once they form, interventions exist that can reduce heat-wave intensity. This is particularly true in city settings, where about 80 percent of the U.S. population lives and the urban heat island effect can increase temperatures by 8 degrees.

Reflective building materials, such as cool roofs, which reflect sunlight and can reduce peak daytime temperatures, should be integrated into new buildings and retrofitted on old ones. Increasing green spaces by expanding parks and planting additional trees and shrubs can also reduce peak temperatures by as much as 2 to 9 degrees Celsius.

To facilitate such improvements, FEMA has a bigger part to play, too. The agency has already created an extreme-heat working group and launched heat-mapping campaigns. Even so, localities have at times struggled to lock down federal funding for extreme-heat mitigation projects. Many attempts to secure federal funding have been denied, in part because not all ideas are cost-effective. FEMA can provide better guidance and more specific examples of mitigation projects that would qualify for funding.