The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Extreme heat is punishing the country. Here’s how to prepare for more.

By the
|
August 22, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. EDT
People try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center in Phoenix on July 29. (Matt York/AP)
3 min

In Phoenix, 180-degree sidewalks are leaving people with third-degree burns. One tumble to the concrete left a man with burns covering 20 percent of his body, requiring surgery and skin grafts. After a record-breaking 31 consecutive days of 110-plus-degree heat, an Arizona medical examiner is investigating more than 300 suspected heat-related deaths — most or all likely preventable.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

With temperatures expected to push back up this week, Phoenix is unprepared for dangerously high and consistent heat. And it isn’t alone, as a heat dome promises to smash more records this week across swaths of the Midwest, South and Southeast. The country can expect that extreme heat, which already kills more people than hurricanes, tornadoes and floods combined, will only worsen in the coming summers.

Legislators from Arizona, Nevada and Texas are asking Congress for help. Extreme heat is not specifically listed as a major disaster under the Stafford Act, which regulates the release of federal disaster relief funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said extreme heat could be considered for emergency funding if a related disaster overwhelms state and local capacities. Yet FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says the agency doesn’t “necessarily” have the authority. There is no need for ambiguity.

Making emergency resources clearly and readily accessible would help. But so would better preparation, as extreme heat becomes a more continuous problem. Phoenix is no stranger to heat waves. Even so, the city was not ready for what this heat season brought. The city’s last record for excessive heat lasted 18 days in 1974. Once extreme heat persists for weeks, as it has this summer, cooling centers aren’t enough, especially when nights fail to drop below 80 degrees and thus prevent bodies from recuperating from daytime heat exposure. Overnight respite shelters, only one of which Phoenix lists on its heat-relief network, are especially needed to protect the particularly vulnerable homeless population.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

While there is nothing cities can do to reduce the intensity of hurricanes or tornadoes once they form, interventions exist that can reduce heat-wave intensity. This is particularly true in city settings, where about 80 percent of the U.S. population lives and the urban heat island effect can increase temperatures by 8 degrees.

Reflective building materials, such as cool roofs, which reflect sunlight and can reduce peak daytime temperatures, should be integrated into new buildings and retrofitted on old ones. Increasing green spaces by expanding parks and planting additional trees and shrubs can also reduce peak temperatures by as much as 2 to 9 degrees Celsius.

To facilitate such improvements, FEMA has a bigger part to play, too. The agency has already created an extreme-heat working group and launched heat-mapping campaigns. Even so, localities have at times struggled to lock down federal funding for extreme-heat mitigation projects. Many attempts to secure federal funding have been denied, in part because not all ideas are cost-effective. FEMA can provide better guidance and more specific examples of mitigation projects that would qualify for funding.

But even the most specific, comprehensive and innovative adaptation strategies will eventually be strained if temperatures continue to increase at the rate they have been. Even as communities adjust, the imperative of transitioning off fossil fuels in an orderly manner will remain. Fewer emissions over time will mean fewer radical changes human beings will have to make in where and how they live.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...