As a long-ago, proud graduate of Fairfax County’s Mount Vernon High School, I was pleased with the coverage of county schools courageously defying Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) autocratic “model” anti-transgender policies [“ In Fairfax, schools reject trans policy ,” Metro, Aug. 16]. Mr. Youngkin would restrict transgender students’ use of bathrooms, sports teams and pronouns.

Among Virginia’s school divisions, a vast majority, including the largest (Fairfax County), maintain previous nondiscriminatory policies. Can’t Mr. Youngkin respect them? He initially drew praise as a “moderate.” By now, though, his wolf-in-sheep’s-garb agenda should be clear. Having mostly abandoned his party’s small-government tradition, while vaunting his support for education, this financier with no professional education experience is hawking destructive policies. His boast of supporting “parental rights” ignores parents supporting their LGBTQ+ kids, and Black, Asian or Indigenous parents who want their children to know their heritage.