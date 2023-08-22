As a long-ago, proud graduate of Fairfax County’s Mount Vernon High School, I was pleased with the coverage of county schools courageously defying Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) autocratic “model” anti-transgender policies [“In Fairfax, schools reject trans policy,” Metro, Aug. 16]. Mr. Youngkin would restrict transgender students’ use of bathrooms, sports teams and pronouns.
Among Virginia’s school divisions, a vast majority, including the largest (Fairfax County), maintain previous nondiscriminatory policies. Can’t Mr. Youngkin respect them? He initially drew praise as a “moderate.” By now, though, his wolf-in-sheep’s-garb agenda should be clear. Having mostly abandoned his party’s small-government tradition, while vaunting his support for education, this financier with no professional education experience is hawking destructive policies. His boast of supporting “parental rights” ignores parents supporting their LGBTQ+ kids, and Black, Asian or Indigenous parents who want their children to know their heritage.
In fact, his first act as governor was to ask schools to root out critical race theory, a postgraduate concept exploring habitual discrimination. Mr. Youngkin also would roll back gun restrictions. He quietly removed an LGBTQ+ page from a state website and supported book-banning legislation that has not passed the state Senate. At least one district, Madison County, recently banned 22 library books. Mr. Youngkin received 70,000 public comments on a website related to trans policies. Comments closed in October, yet no report has appeared as to the results.
Chris Edwards, Harrisonburg, Va.