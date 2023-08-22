Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

“Glory to Hong Kong” is, to most of the world, just a song. But to residents of Hong Kong, it is a protest — and to the Chinese Communist Party, it is a threat. U.S. technology companies might soon have to decide whether to help quash it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Hong Kong government is appealing a July decision by a local court to deny its request for an injunction preventing “Glory to Hong Kong” from being published or otherwise distributed by any means and on any platform. According to the state, the lyrics to the unofficial pro-democracy protest anthem (“Liberate our Hong Kong, in common breath; Revolution of our times!”) “stir up emotions.” That the tune is already banned under the city’s draconian national security law, apparently, isn’t enough. And a ruling by the judiciary that an injunction would be overkill isn’t to be endured.

The trouble is, overkill is exactly what party officials are after. Authorities have already charged one person with sedition, arresting a harmonica player who performed the tune outside the British Consulate in the mourning period after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. They’ve imprisoned a man for three months for splicing the tune onto a YouTube video of a Hong Kong fencer earning an Olympic gold medal. But the aim in bringing this suit was more ambitious: The government wants to ensure “Glory to Hong Kong” is scrubbed from the entire internet: to force Meta, X, Spotify and especially Google, which refused to remove the song from its platforms without a court order, to censor it.

Similarly, the government’s aim in continuing its quest for compliance, even after its initial failure, is to pummel the courts into line. If the judiciary exhibits too much independence — as, in Hong Kong, it is still wont to do — the executive will say so: This ruling, for instance, officials declared “in error”; judges should “defer” when assessing authorities’ arguments. The decision is distasteful, so the state is asking again, this time looking to the Court of Appeal. If the Chinese government still doesn’t get an answer it likes, it can always ask again — perhaps eventually calling on the top lawmaking body in Beijing to intervene, as the government did after an unfavorable ruling from the Court of Final Appeal in the case of the pro-democracy newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai.

If the court agrees, the companies should reply with “no.” Meta, Google and their peers admittedly find themselves in a tortured position. They can either help erase “Glory to Hong Kong” from the internet, or they can let it stand and risk being barred from Hong Kong entirely, as many of them already are throughout the rest of China. The only defensible argument for giving in is that the people of Hong Kong would be worse off without these sites — even if the only version available to them is the version sanctioned by the speech police. But at a certain point, platforms that yield to the demands of a repressive state cease to be vectors for the free flow of information. They turn, instead, into conduits for the distorted narrative of the regime.

Editorial Board