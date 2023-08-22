Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The one thing the Biden administration has not done is call this illegal armed overthrow of a democratically elected president what it is: a military coup. That needs to change, if the United States is to maintain its credibility on the continent.

Niger’s neighbors in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union and France — which maintains at least 1,000 troops in its former colony — have all condemned the takeover as a coup. So far, the United States has been holding back, with administration officials hoping that diplomacy might still persuade the soldiers to return to their barracks and restore Mr. Bazoum to power.

But a diplomatic solution appears increasingly out of reach. Nearly a month after Mr. Bazoum was ousted and replaced by the head of his presidential guard, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the military takeover is apparently becoming more entrenched.

A one-week ultimatum by the ECOWAS to restore Mr. Bazoum to power or risk an African military intervention came and went. There is no longer any serious talk of a military solution — perhaps because the coup leaders reportedly threatened to kill Mr. Bazoum in the case of any attack. Many Nigerien civilians, openly supportive of this illegal power-grab, have pledged to take up arms against any outside interference. Niger’s military-run neighbors — Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea — have endorsed the new junta in Niamey. Various diplomatic entreaties to Niger’s ruling generals have been repeatedly rebuffed.

Now, Niger’s new rulers are talking about putting Mr. Bazoum on trial for “high treason.” If convicted, he could face the death penalty. The deposed president and his family have also now apparently been cut off from communication with the outside world, and there are reports they may be running low on food and water. Human rights groups have also said they have not had access to other officials of Mr. Bazoum’s government detained after the coup.

The administration’s reticence is understandable. Under U.S. law, designating the overthrow a coup would require the U.S. to end its foreign aid and military assistance and withdraw American troops, currently confined to their bases. Niger is considered a vital linchpin in the counterterrorism fight against Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in Africa’s troubled Sahel region.

Since President Barack Obama sent the first 100 troops to Niger in February 2013, to share intelligence with Nigerien and French forces battling jihadists in neighboring Mali, the U.S. mission has expanded to 1,100 troops training elements of Niger’s army and establishing drone bases. Niger is also a test case of the United States’ post-Afghanistan counterterrorism strategy of placing a limited number of troops in hot spots around the world to combat nascent threats.

Abandoning Niger could exacerbate instability across the Sahel region by emboldening the jihadists, triggering more displacement and opening the door for Russia’s brutal Wagner Group mercenaries to move into the vacuum.

But since Mr. Bazoum assumed office in 2021, in the country’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected president to another, Niger became important from more than just a security angle. The impoverished, landlocked country had emerged as a model of democracy in a region known as Africa’s “coup belt.”

These difficult choices underscore the dilemma facing the administration, not only in Niger but around the world, as it tries to balance its advocacy of democracy with an uncomfortable reality: pressing problems — such as combating terrorism, isolating an expansionist Russia and containing a more assertive China — often mean dealing with unsavory governments and autocrats who shun democratic principles and trample human rights.

Since the overthrow of Mr. Bazoum, the Biden administration, particularly the military, has reportedly been searching for ways to maintain the U.S. presence in Niger and continue cooperating with its armed forces. The two armies have worked closely together over the past decade: Officers are familiar with one another, and Niger’s generals have not been considered anti-American.

There is a way out. Congress’s omnibus budget resolution passed this year contains a little-reported provision allowing the secretary of state to issue a waiver on national security grounds in the event the overthrow of a democratic government triggers a U.S. cutoff in military assistance. In Niger, for all the reasons stated above, a temporary waiver might be considered to allow a limited amount of military cooperation to continue, and, crucially, more time to see if diplomacy has any hope of succeeding. A waiver should be granted without implying acceptance of the status quo and without dropping the demand for Mr. Bazoum’s release.