Opinion We must find a way to return reason and respect to the body politic

August 22, 2023 at 2:38 p.m. EDT
The U.S. Capitol before sunrise on Aug. 3. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

It was truly wonderful to read the words of Rosalie Silberman Abella in her Aug. 18 op-ed, “We need the rule of justice, not just the rule of law.”

I share some aspects of her life experience, being a child of parents who narrowly escaped the horrors of Nazism in their native Austria.

Born here in the United States, I was raised with a reverence for our freedom and a belief in the best we could be as a nation.

With a lifelong career in the arts (50 years as a member of our country’s major orchestras; 47 here in the National Symphony Orchestra), I have been in a field that is more inclusive than most. Nonetheless, I have, at times, though rarely, been made aware of the bigotry that exists in our nation.

I share Ms. Abella’s concern about the increasing divisiveness and vituperation that some of our political leaders are using to further their own causes. Clearly, we must find a way to return reason and mutual respect to the body politic.

Robert Blatt, Leesburg

