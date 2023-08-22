Share Comment on this story Comment

It was truly wonderful to read the words of Rosalie Silberman Abella in her Aug. 18 op-ed, “We need the rule of justice, not just the rule of law.” I share some aspects of her life experience, being a child of parents who narrowly escaped the horrors of Nazism in their native Austria.

Born here in the United States, I was raised with a reverence for our freedom and a belief in the best we could be as a nation.

With a lifelong career in the arts (50 years as a member of our country’s major orchestras; 47 here in the National Symphony Orchestra), I have been in a field that is more inclusive than most. Nonetheless, I have, at times, though rarely, been made aware of the bigotry that exists in our nation.

I share Ms. Abella’s concern about the increasing divisiveness and vituperation that some of our political leaders are using to further their own causes. Clearly, we must find a way to return reason and mutual respect to the body politic.