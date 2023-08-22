‘Of Thee We Sing’ by artist Vanessa German is seen in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on August 16. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post) Opinion

Elise Labott is the founder of Zivvy News and an adjunct professor at American University. The United States, a nation in perpetual motion, is having an identity crisis. We are debating which facets of our complex history deserve commemoration. Monuments, as silent storytellers, occupy a hallowed space in this narrative. A recent national audit by Monument Lab, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to redefining public monuments, has unmasked a stark yet unsurprising reality: The majority of our memorials lionize White male figures. A mere handful celebrate the lives of Black, Indigenous and female Americans, leaving a void that yearns to be filled by the stories of a changing nation.

As we wrestle with this moment of transformative introspection, we must also confront the limits of our national canvas: the iconic National Mall.

The Mall, often dubbed “America’s front yard,” is home to symbols of the most important moments in our history. But it’s running out of space. Its capacity is restrained by the 1986 Commemorative Works Act, designating it a “substantially completed work of civic art.”

Yet our thirst for monuments remains unquenched, and the limited remaining real estate has turned into a prized token in contemporary interest-group politics.

Plans for museums dedicated to Latino Americans and American women, along with a monument commemorating women’s suffrage, compete for coveted spots on the Mall. Placing them elsewhere would essentially relegate these historically marginalized groups to second-class status.

This challenge demands creative solutions that embrace the evolving nature of our identity and history. One solution could transform the Mall — and Washington itself.

Pop-up memorials are the inspiration for Beyond Granite, a collaboration among the Trust for the National Mall, the National Capital Planning Commission, the National Park Service and the Mellon Foundation. With a series of temporary installations, the project seeks to breathe new life into our historical narrative.

The inaugural exhibition, “Pulling Together,” which debuted Friday, introduces pop-up installations from six artists of color from around the country. It draws inspiration from Marian Anderson’s historic 1939 Easter concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune wrote that Anderson’s performance before an integrated audience in segregated Washington told “a story of pulling together, a story of splendor and real democracy.”

By design, the exhibition opened just days before the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where some 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial heard the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech advocating economic and civil rights for Black Americans. We can’t think about the Lincoln Memorial without thinking about the legacy of Anderson, King and those who have followed in their footsteps.

These pop-ups capture aspects of the American story as powerful as the monuments surrounding them. However, much like the fleeting moments in history they represent, these artworks will eventually fade from view. Their ephemeral nature poses a question: How do we ensure their legacy endures?

In Philadelphia, a city similarly steeped in history, the art of commemoration offers a model to bridge this gap. There, paint, sculpture, photography, sound and performance converge to create a dynamic collection of stories that honor the diverse identities that shape our nation. Temporary monuments have flourished, transforming Philadelphia’s public spaces into dynamic forums for conversation and reflection.

The Beyond Granite pilot, too, could inspire a movement in D.C. that transcends the Mall’s boundaries. It could start by connecting the Mall to the rest of the nearly 69-square-mile federal city, including patches of land along the Potomac River and in Southwest D.C. But, as this initiative evolves, it could expand to encompass a broader geography that includes parks, neighborhoods and public spaces throughout the nation’s capital and help jump-start the city’s revitalization.

Imagine a city where temporary memorials dot the landscape, infusing every neighborhood with a revolving tapestry of stories that capture the essence of how we define, remember and engage with our democratic legacy. Washington could become more than a static monument to the past; it could grow into a living mural of the American spirit, capturing the stories of American ingenuity, innovation, creativity and resilience.

If we allow these narratives to flourish beyond the Mall’s grandeur, throughout Washington, every American, whether resident or visitor, can have an enduring relationship with our nation’s capital. The key is to cultivate partnerships, platforms and funding streams that allow artists, storytellers and the public to share their perspectives.

Each of the temporary installations, in place through Sept. 18, has a station where the public can comment on the pilot exhibition to inform future projects. At Paul Ramírez Jonas’s bell tower, visitors can write their stories of freedom on a mock newspaper, cementing the Mall’s role as a living dialogue on democracy. Symbolically, the last note of “My Country, ’Tis of Thee,” playing at the bell tower, can be heard only when visitors pull a lever, connecting the present to the past.

This is the brilliance of pop-up memorials. In a divided nation that often can’t agree on facts, pop-ups encourage us to understand and embrace our nation’s multiplicity. There is no one single truth. The complexity of the American experiment, woven from diverse histories and identities, is bound together by a shared heritage. That is the promise of both the Mall and America itself.