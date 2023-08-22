Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As Donald Trump appears in court to face his 91st felony charge since April (with a possible 700 years in prison!) many Republicans correctly believe that he is in the crosshairs of a deeply politicized justice system — one that has bent over backward to protect the Biden family while using novel legal theories to target the former president.

But it is also clear that Trump bears much responsibility for his predicament. To see why, consider five disastrous choices Trump made over the past three years — mistakes that have given his enemies the pretext to go after him in court, while alienating swing voters and undermining his chances of winning back the presidency.

Mistake No. 1: Imagine how different things would be today if, after exhausting his legal challenges to the 2020 election, Trump had presided over a smooth transition. Imagine if, even without conceding he lost, he invited Joe Biden to the White House as Barack Obama had invited Trump, attended Biden’s inauguration and left office graciously — with a MacArthur-esque farewell address promising that he would return in four years’ time. There would have been no “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, no Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and no second impeachment.

Mistake No. 2: Instead of contesting certified election results accepted by Georgia’s popular Republican governor, Brian Kemp, Trump should have focused his attention on turning out his loyal base in Georgia to save the GOP majority in the U.S. Senate by winning the two runoff elections. He could have left office with a major political victory under his belt and momentum toward a 2024 run — and would have been able to take credit for a GOP Senate reining in the Biden administration. Instead, his false fraud claims depressed GOP turnout, handed Senate control to the Democrats and enabled Biden to ram through trillions in new spending with Democratic votes alone, which helped unleash the worst inflation in four decades.

Mistake No. 3: When it was discovered that he had taken highly classified materials to Mar-a-Lago, Trump could have cooperated and handed over the documents, rather than reportedly ordering aides to hide documents and delete security footage.

Mistake No. 4: Instead of spending the past three years railing against the “rigged election” (a claim that 70 percent of Americans reject), Trump should have focused on Biden’s failings in office. Trump should have contrasted Biden’s disastrous policies with his many successes, and reminded the record 56 percent of voters who told Gallup just before Election Day 2020 that they were better off under Trump than they had been four years earlier how good they had it when he was in office. Imagine if his message had been “Miss me yet?” instead of “I am your retribution.”

Mistake No. 5: Rather than saddling the GOP with midterm candidates whose main or only qualification was parroting his election denial, Trump could have backed electable candidates and used his $100 million-plus war chest to help Republicans take back the Senate and win an overwhelming House majority in 2022 — thus getting credit for propelling the GOP back into power on Capitol Hill.

If Trump had done these things, he would be facing no criminal charges, except perhaps the flimsy indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. No serious Republicans would be challenging him for the GOP nomination. He would be raising and spending millions for attack ads against Democrats instead of using campaign funds to pay his mounting legal bills. And he would likely have a double-digit lead over Biden in the polls. Indeed, Biden would probably be the one facing serious primary challengers and calls to step aside for the good of the party. Amid the Democratic weakness and infighting, Trump could be cruising toward victory as the 47th president of the United States — possibly in a landslide.

Instead, Trump spent the past three years relentlessly promoting election lies, putting revenge ahead of victory at the polls, costing his party Senate control, alienating swing voters who will decide the next presidential election, and diverting millions of dollars away from beating Democrats and toward his legal defense. So, yes, Democrats are weaponizing the justice system against Trump. But Trump is clearly the author of his own misery.

Do we need to clean house in the Justice Department? Absolutely. But Republicans can’t do that if Biden wins a second term. Right now, 63 percent of Americans say they won’t vote for Trump in 2024, including a 53 percent majority who say they “definitely” won’t vote for him, an AP-NORC poll found last week. That would leave in charge at the Justice Department the same people who went after Trump while trying to give Hunter Biden a pass.

In other words, if GOP voters really want to rally around Trump, the best way to do so is to choose another nominee — someone who can beat Biden, pardon Trump and take on the administrative state.