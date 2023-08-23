Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a very heterodox Democrat. He’s against a ban on assault weapons. He blames Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But even Kennedy knows there are tenets he cannot deviate from in his long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. After he said he would support a federal ban on abortion at some point after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, he got an earful. His campaign quickly decided to pretend he had “misunderstood” the question: “Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose.”

That puts him right in line with today’s Democratic Party, in which support for legal abortion at any stage of pregnancy is a nearly unchallenged orthodoxy. But it’s a Democratic consensus of which many voters are unaware, because journalists have done more to obscure than to illuminate it.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently told Dasha Burns of NBC News that “a lot of the left” oppose legal protections for unborn human beings all the way until birth, she responded: “There’s no indication of Democrats pushing for that.” News outlets from the Associated Press to CBS to The Post have offered similar “corrections” when Republicans have said that Democrats favor keeping abortion legal even late in pregnancy.

Advertisement

But those Republican politicians are right. The fact-checkers tend to make the same mistakes when concluding otherwise. They emphasize that abortions late in pregnancy are “rare.” That’s a separate question from whether Democrats want them to be legal. It’s also a disputable judgment call. The Post’s fact-check noted that abortions after 20 weeks, “when medical technology makes it increasingly possible to save a premature infant,” made up only 1.3 percent of all abortions.

Follow this author Ramesh Ponnuru 's opinions Follow

This percentage, the same Post fact-checker acknowledged, amounts to at least 10,000 late abortions in total each year. Whether one views that number as large or small likely depends on views of the morality of abortion. When there is general agreement about a social evil, a much lower level of cases is considered enough for elected officials to debate public-policy responses. During the worst year of school shootings in U.S. history, 34 people died.

The fact-checkers also commonly fault Republicans for not offering the context that abortion late in pregnancy, as the AP puts it, “typically happens if the fetus has a low probability of survival.” The AP cites no evidence on this point. A 2013 review found, however, that most abortions done between weeks 20 and 28 are not “for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment.” A recent profile of Warren Hern, a doctor who specializes in abortions late in pregnancy, included his estimate that “at least half, and sometimes more, of the women who come to the clinic do not have these diagnoses.”

Advertisement

Anyway, most Democratic politicians aren’t for restricting abortions to these conditions at any point in pregnancy. They want to go back to the Roe v. Wade era, when the Supreme Court theoretically allowed states to ban abortion after viability but insisted that abortion always be available to protect a mother’s health, including her emotional health. The health exception swallowed the rule, which is why the country has thousands of late-term abortions.

Nearly all Democrats in Congress, along with the Biden administration, support the Women’s Health Protection Act, which engages in the same bait-and-switch as Roe. Abortion can be forbidden after viability, it says, unless “the treating health care provider” considers it necessary to protect a patient’s “health.” If that weren’t enough, the proposed law says courts should “liberally construe” its terms.

State laws and initiatives to protect abortion have followed the same playbook. Maine’s new abortion law has the standard language about “health.” So does the measure to protect abortion rights that will be on the ballot in Ohio this November.

Advertisement

Occasionally, Democratic politicians are candid about their position. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have both said under questioning that they’re for no limits. CNN asked Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) whether he supported any restrictions on abortion back when he was running for the Democratic nomination last year. He simply said, “No, I don’t.” But he quickly mastered the art of obfuscation. During a debate two weeks before the November election, he denied that he favored legal abortion throughout pregnancy: “I support Roe v. Wade. It’s that simple.”

Verbal sleights-of-hand like that one allow politicians to give two messages to two audiences. The general public thinks the candidates are taking a moderate stance compatible with tighter restrictions on abortion in more advanced stages of pregnancy. Activists in favor of liberal abortion laws understand that they will oppose any restrictions.