The Aug. 18 news article “ ChatGPT’s political bias leans liberal, research shows ” reported on research indicating that artificial intelligence system ChatGPT has a liberal bias. I do not doubt the credentials of the British academics who did the study. But I wonder whether their conclusions are a bit biased by a tendency widespread in the mainstream media, and on all too many college campuses, to allow conservatives to support their beliefs with “alternative facts” (commonly known as lies).

For example, I asked ChatGPT whether “any of the investigations into election fraud conducted after the 2020 election support Donald Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him.” The bot replied, correctly, that these investigations “did not find evidence to support the claim that the election was stolen from Donald Trump due to widespread fraud.” To a Trump supporter, that answer reeks of liberal bias. But that’s because, outside the “post-factual” world in which these conservatives live, there are many indisputable facts that conservatives find uncomfortable. The enablers of this situation, unfortunately, are legion.