No, I’m not talking about zoonotic spillover or a lab leak. This piece is not about the origins of the virus. It’s the inside story of what happened after it hit — and after China’s medical experts saw perfectly well what was coming. It’s a story, in short, about why you want to live in a democracy and not an authoritarian state when infectious disease strikes. “At a time when trust and transparency were needed to save lives, Chinese authorities covered up the facts and lied — and they continue to do so today,” the Editorial Board writes.

As the board explains, China has a sophisticated digital reporting system — set up after SARS killed hundreds in 2003 — meant to catch infectious disease outbreaks quickly. However: “This internal reporting is separate from what the public is told. Public disclosure is controlled by the party.” As doctors began to raise alert flags about a highly contagious respiratory disease spreading near a “wet market” selling wild animals for food, police and Chinese Communist Party bosses at hospitals sealed off the information. They reprimanded and detained doctors to silence word of the spreading disease. “When it was needed most, China’s disease reporting system collapsed,” the board writes.

The loss of precious time allowed the virus to enter the currents of global travel, on its way to killing nearly 7 million people — more than 1.1 million in the United States alone. Meanwhile, our own country’s pandemic politics were hardly beyond reproach. “The United States and other open societies struggled with political polarization, fragmentation and disinformation during the pandemic. Misinformation and untruths spread fast, often outpacing sound public health counsel. Many unnecessary deaths resulted,” the board notes.

But, it adds, “while democracies are swamped with information as well as disinformation, China’s dictatorship bottled up the truths and published lies.” If the distinction between systems of government has ever seemed abstract, this devastating account makes the differences painfully clear.

Chaser: Tonight, at the first GOP presidential debate, you might see candidates (minus the front-runner, Mr. Quadruple Indictment himself) compete to be the most hawkish on China. But, as Josh Rogin writes after an interview with candidate Nikki Haley, only some of them actually know what they’re talking about.

More like unqualified immunity

“There’s a good argument to be had over whether police officers should be held to the same legal standards as the rest of us, or, given the high stakes that come with those powers, we should hold them to a higher standard. … But in a free society, there is no real argument that the officials we entrust with these powers should be held to a lower legal standard,” Radley Balko wrote for Post Opinions in 2021.

Still, “qualified immunity” — relieving police, prison officials or others acting in a government capacity of ordinary legal responsibility for their actions — continues to be a successful defense. In a scorching new column, George Will looks at a case in which, while theoretically under the eye of prison staff, two imprisoned murderers gruesomely killed four other inmates. An appeals court has affirmed a ruling that no one at the prison can be sued for neglect, which George sees as a gross misapplication of a policy meant to protect police officers acting under threat. “Americans should … be sickened when judges, with hairsplitting misapplications of qualified immunity, openly abet governmental malfeasance,” he argues.

Where do American socioeconomic classes mix? Church? The post office? Maybe a park? Think again. The surprising answer, according to a new working paper that Catherine Rampell explores in a column this week, is affordable chain restaurants such as Chili’s or Olive Garden. Catherine teases out the reasons this might be true. (Hint: residential segregation is real, but both rich and poor love Bloomin’ Onions.) While an Applebee’s might seem like a dismal sign of the mallification of America, from another point of view, she writes, the social integration it fosters is “an unsung achievement of capitalism.”

Less politics

When four adults are trapped in a 2½-bedroom New York apartment during a pandemic, what’s the overflow room? It’s the car, writes novelist Helen Schulman in the latest Post Pandemic essay, on how the covid era unexpectedly transformed the vehicle she always shunned into a “room of her own.”

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s… The Bye-Ku.

If no doctors say

Contagion is spreading, that’s

Perfect containment

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/compliments/complaints. See you tomorrow!