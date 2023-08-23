Since the start of this year, I’ve been making the case that it’s time to renovate our democracy. But the very idea presumes several things. These include: (1) that constitutional democracy is good for human beings; (2) that we should want to keep and improve the one we’ve got; (3) that long-term work on the health of our democracy is worthwhile even as we face the near-term stress of a pretty unpalatable upcoming presidential election; and (4) that change is possible.