Since the start of this year, I’ve been making the case that it’s time to renovate our democracy. But the very idea presumes several things. These include: (1) that constitutional democracy is good for human beings; (2) that we should want to keep and improve the one we’ve got; (3) that long-term work on the health of our democracy is worthwhile even as we face the near-term stress of a pretty unpalatable upcoming presidential election; and (4) that change is possible.
OpinionWhat is democracy renovation? Why is it necessary? Here’s what to know.
As I’ve been writing these columns, several questions have cropped up repeatedly that touch on those underlying propositions. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions.