MILWAUKEE — When it comes to the realities of today’s Republican Party, Teddy Roosevelt’s famous aphorism doesn’t apply. At Wednesday night’s first debate of the 2024 GOP primary season, it was not “the man who is actually in the arena” — in this case, the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks play and where next year’s standard-bearer will accept the party’s nomination — who counted. It was the one who was ostentatiously missing.

Donald Trump, even in his absence, dominated the evening. Though he underscored his snub by counterprogramming in a pretaped interview with Tucker Carlson, his campaign high command was here, as were his surrogates. A day before the debate, I ran into failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake giving interviews on a sidewalk outside the Fiserv Forum, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) holding court in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency a few blocks away. Trump’s volunteers swarmed the downtown area decked out in coordinating T-shirts.

All of this was a fitting introduction — if one was needed — to the frustration ahead for the eight hapless contenders who were on the stage.

Of them, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley probably had the best night. She was the first to criticize the former president by name — noting that his administration piled $8 trillion onto the federal debt and adding, “Our kids are never going to forgive us for that.” And throughout, Haley was the most aggressive and sure-footed in taking on the other candidates.

The loser: entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who discovered the limits of his Trump 2.0 appeal when he was put side by side with people who actually know what it’s like to govern.

Having declared himself “the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for,” Ramaswamy was swatted back by former New Jersey governor Chris Christie as “a guy who sounds like ChatGPT” and “an amateur” similar to Barack Obama.

“You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows,” Haley told Ramaswamy. Former vice president Mike Pence lit into Ramaswamy as naive about the dangers that Russian President Vladimir Putin poses with his invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) — for whom some Republicans have great hopes — all but disappeared for much of the evening.

Moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News deserve credit for opening with substantive questions that — at least for the first 50 minutes of the two-hour debate — sought to draw out distinctions among the candidates on issues that ranged from whether abortion should be subject to federal limits to how they would bring down crime and rein in federal spending.

But the contenders themselves dodged, again and again, and were lost amid a blur of platitudes and attacks on President Biden.

The debate picked up real heat only when the candidates were asked for a show of hands whether they would support the GOP nominee if it were Trump and he were convicted of some of the charges he faces. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and Christie were the only two to decline.

Trump’s standing among the GOP contenders in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls puts him upward of 40 percentage points ahead of his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s closer, though still a daunting divide, in the states where the earliest nominating contests will take place.

So loyal are Trump’s supporters that a startling new CBS News-YouGov poll finds that they trust him to tell the truth more than they do their own families and friends. These voters are not likely to let an indictment or four shake their faith.

Nor are they likely to be swayed by warnings that he could take down the entire Republican ticket, though Haley tried: “We have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can’t win a general election that way.”

No one had more on the line — or to prove — than DeSantis. Given his dismal campaign thus far, donors who saw him as their party’s champion only months ago have begun nervously considering their options and entertaining far-fetched scenarios in which an 11th-hour savior in a red vest comes to their rescue.

It’s hard to imagine that DeSantis’s performance — he came off as an angry robot as he recycled lines from his stump speech — will make them feel any more confident in his prospects.

Still, don’t expect much of anyone to be talking about the debate by Thursday evening, when Trump is scheduled to turn himself in at the Fulton County, Ga., jail to be booked on charges that he conspired to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election. That makes a total of 91 federal and state charges across four criminal indictments, and Trump is pleading not guilty to all of them.