I was deeply disappointed in the Aug. 19 news article about home-schooling parents, “ Covid, ADHD, race: Parents explain why they home-school .” The article discussed why parents chose to home-school their children, but it didn’t discuss the experiences of children who were home-schooled.

I was home-schooled, beginning in the mid-1980s, from kindergarten through high school graduation, and I’m still wishing for stories like mine to be told. I was particularly bothered by the quote at the end of the article in which a parent stated her children are better socialized because they can talk to adults, older people and people not in their age groups. These are home-school talking points dating to at least the 1990s that have not been shown to be accurate.