I was deeply disappointed in the Aug. 19 news article about home-schooling parents, “Covid, ADHD, race: Parents explain why they home-school.” The article discussed why parents chose to home-school their children, but it didn’t discuss the experiences of children who were home-schooled.
Home schooling left me with very few opportunities and even fewer friends during my formative years. My parents would make these same statements about how my siblings and I were actually better socialized because we could talk to people in various age groups. But the truth for me was that I was lonely constantly during the years when friendships are most important to adolescents, and I struggled for years afterward to learn to form meaningful friendships.
The people who grew up home-schooled had a very different experience than our parents did.
Maria Batdorff, Alexandra