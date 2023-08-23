The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Home schooling looks different from the student’s seat

August 23, 2023 at 2:57 p.m. EDT
Pamphlets and literature collected at a home-schooling convention in D.C. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

I was deeply disappointed in the Aug. 19 news article about home-schooling parents, “Covid, ADHD, race: Parents explain why they home-school.” The article discussed why parents chose to home-school their children, but it didn’t discuss the experiences of children who were home-schooled.

I was home-schooled, beginning in the mid-1980s, from kindergarten through high school graduation, and I’m still wishing for stories like mine to be told. I was particularly bothered by the quote at the end of the article in which a parent stated her children are better socialized because they can talk to adults, older people and people not in their age groups. These are home-school talking points dating to at least the 1990s that have not been shown to be accurate.

Home schooling left me with very few opportunities and even fewer friends during my formative years. My parents would make these same statements about how my siblings and I were actually better socialized because we could talk to people in various age groups. But the truth for me was that I was lonely constantly during the years when friendships are most important to adolescents, and I struggled for years afterward to learn to form meaningful friendships.

The people who grew up home-schooled had a very different experience than our parents did.

Maria Batdorff, Alexandra

