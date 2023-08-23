Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander arrived right on schedule near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday, ready to release a robotic laboratory to explore this little-known real estate. The dark side of the moon, as it is called (especially by fans of Pink Floyd), is home to high hopes for many of those who dream of interplanetary travel. They believe the south polar region might contain abundant water that could be used to make rocket fuel at a future permanent base, allowing the moon to serve as a sort of truck stop en route to Mars.

Others speculate that the frozen, shadowed dark side is rich in minerals needed for high-tech applications on Earth. For them, the Indian rover will be a 21st-century version of the pick-wielding miner of American frontier lore — scratching away in hopes of starting a gold rush.

It’s a marvelous achievement for India’s space program — and symbolic of an important moment in geopolitics. For the successful landing came just days after a Russian mission to the same region went haywire and smashed into the lunar surface like a hammer coming down on the last nail in the coffin of Russia’s decline.

Hyperbole? Not for the nation that made its space program a billboard for its rise to global influence. As the dominant republic of the Soviet Union, Russia was first to put a satellite into orbit, first to send a human into space and first to land a spacecraft on the moon, among other pioneering missions. Luna 9 touched down lightly on the dust of the lunar Oceanus Procellarum (the “Ocean of Storms”) in February 1966, more than three years before the United States finally surpassed the Soviets by landing two men on the moon and bringing them home safely.

But 1966 was a long time ago. It’s the year Hewlett-Packard developed its first computer. It’s the year Fresca and Twister debuted. Frank Sinatra released “Strangers in the Night,” dooby, dooby, doo. Today’s Russia is trying to replicate an achievement from 1966 — and failing. It speaks volumes about the reckless waste of a once-great nation’s capabilities.

Of course, there’s nothing to learn from the lunar crash site that the world hasn’t seen already on the battlefields of Ukraine, where the once-fearsome Russian tank columns were wiped out by Ukrainian volunteers, or in the looting of the Russian economy, which has seen pitiful net growth (in constant dollars) since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago. Here, too, a comparison with India is illuminating: India’s economy was about half the size of Russia’s when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989. Today, India’s economy is 50 percent bigger than Russia’s. Forget about keeping pace with the United States; Russia can’t keep up with India.

The point is important because the modern world was designed with Russia as a major pillar. China’s rise has somewhat mediated the instability created by the pillar’s collapse. But China has its own mismanagement problems that have turned a roaring economy into a sputtering mess. Poorly run countries can be dangerous, as Russia has shown in Ukraine. They latch on to bad ideas and pursue them past the point of failure. When this happens to a major nation, the consequences are felt worldwide.

Russia’s demise as a world power and China’s suddenly clouded future demand new thinking from Winston Churchill’s “indispensable nation,” the United States. Americans and their leaders have been egging each other on for some 20 years in a race to the depths of despair. On both the left and the right, a narrative of national corruption and decline has taken hold. Don’t look to the center for leadership: Everyone there is ducking and covering.

This won’t do, because the world is once again turning to the United States for stability and competence. Russia’s appalling brutalization of Ukraine has driven Europe more firmly toward NATO than ever before. China’s serial missteps have strengthened U.S. alliances throughout the eastern Pacific. Fortunately, the United States has the economic vitality to take on the challenges. Despite sharply higher interest rates to battle unwelcome inflation, the world’s largest economy continues to grow, and is once again nearly 40 percent larger than second place. While other nations attempt to visit the moon, U.S.-led missions have flown a helicopter on Mars, placed a telescope in deep space, probed the weather on Jupiter and sailed beyond the solar system.

