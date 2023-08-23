Opinion People attend the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 13. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Recent surveys show former president Donald Trump as the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, and in a dead heat with President Biden in a potential general-election rematch. But the middle-America voters I spoke to last week at the Hawkeye State’s festival of fried foods and farm life seemed less settled on the GOP front-runner than pundits out East would presume.

When I asked fairgoers whether any particular candidate resonated with them at this stage, the answers were unexpectedly diverse.

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Republican caucus makes the state — and its famous fair — a traditional stop for candidates, especially those hoping to break out on the national stage. Long shots and high-profile favorites share the same spaces, donning aprons to flip pork chops in front of the crowds or mounting the Des Moines Register’s “Political Soapbox” to make their case directly to voters.

The effort is worth it, as trailing candidates have sometimes been able to make their mark. In the past three contested GOP nomination races, Iowa Republicans have rejected the national front-runner and elevated an unexpected choice: Mike Huckabee in 2008, Rick Santorum in 2012 and Ted Cruz in 2016.

And this year, there was a sense around the fair that the outcome isn’t quite a given. “Donald Trump is about Trump Nation, not our nation, not all of us,” said 61-year-old Ann Nevis, who grew up outside of Des Moines. “People from Iowa have the common sense to see that.”

“I liked what they did together,” another fairgoer told me as we listened to Mike Pence, who was making his case for the presidency at one of the “Fair-Side Chats” hosted by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. “But Trump’s got too much going on right now.”

Trump does, of course, have a strong base of support, as the crowds that gathered for his brief appearance at the fair on Aug. 12 made clear. But the multiple indictments and charges against the former president are having an impact, and some fairgoers sounded tired of his antics.

“Honestly, a lot of smart political people, actual legislators here in Iowa, don’t want Trump. They think that him being the candidate, let alone president again, would be a really bad idea. You’d be surprised,” Dawn Rafferty of West Des Moines told me. She had recently attended a fundraising event for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a relative unknown who has nevertheless managed to crack the threshold for participating in the first Republican presidential debate.

Caitlyn Cronin, Mahaska County’s 13-year-old Junior Cowgirl Queen, isn’t yet old enough to vote, but she takes her patriotism seriously. “We just want a good American,” she told me. “Politics is where our country can come together and work for peace.”

If that’s what Iowans really want, the former president is an unlikely standard-bearer.