The Shahed-136, a delta-winged drone designed by Iran, is one of Russia’s more vexing and destructive weapons in the war against Ukraine. Flocks of them have sapped Ukraine’s limited air defenses, and, when they get through, high-explosive warheads have inflicted death and destruction, including on civilians. Now comes disturbing evidence in a Post report that Russia is building a factory to mass produce them, with help from Iran. The United States should attempt to choke off the supply of integrated circuits that enable these flying killers — most of which come from the United States.

The Post’s Dalton Bennett and Mary Ilyushina obtained leaked documents that show Russia and Iran, under some of the world’s heaviest sanctions, hope to build a total of 6,000 drones by the middle of 2025 at a facility in the Russian region of Tatarstan, 500 miles east of Moscow. The leaked documents suggest that Russian engineers are seeking to improve on Iran’s manufacturing techniques, producing drones on a larger scale than Tehran has achieved, with greater quality control and exploring improvements to the drone that could give it capability for autonomous swarm attacks.

Iran unveiled the drone in December 2021. The Royal United Services Institute in London has described it as “ingenious in its simplicity,” combining “almost uncanny accuracy, long range and low cost.” Capable of flying more than 1,000 miles, the drone’s airframe is made of carbon fiber cloth and honeycomb, which “can effectively be manufactured by any DIY handyman,” and is propelled by a 50-horsepower piston engine, which are “Iranian copies of civilian engines developed for air enthusiasts and the modelmaking market, and as such can be traded free of any export restrictions.”

According to a detailed inventory in the leaked documents, more than 90 percent of the drone’s computer chips and electrical components are manufactured in the West, primarily in the United States. Only four of the 130 electronic components in each drone are made in Russia. For further analysis, The Post shared the leaked documents with the Institute for Science and International Security, which has long tracked illicit Iranian nuclear programs. In a report for the institute, David Albright, Sarah Burkhard and Spencer Faragasso found that Iran and Russia would need to procure 320,000 integrated circuits to build 5,400 additional drones (leaving out the 600 that were already shipped from Iran to Russia in disassembled form). The report says many of the electronic circuits “appear to be readily available” from manufacturers and online marketplaces. It adds: “None of the items appear to be listed on the U.S. Commerce Control list that controls the export of listed items due to technical specification and potential for military and civilian applications.” However, the components would be covered by a near-blanket ban the United States recently imposed on the export of electronics to Russia.

During the war, Russia has evaded U.S. sanctions by importing goods through third countries, a recurring headache for Ukraine’s supporters, including the United States. A think tank, the Silverado Policy Accelerator, has identified Hong Kong, China, Kazakhstan and Armenia as major integrated circuit exporters to Russia in the first year of the war. These channels sustain Russia’s brutal destruction of Ukraine. To save lives and to help Ukraine resist, a redoubled effort should be made to stanch the flow of integrated circuits and other dual-use electronics to Russia. These parts might be traceable by serial and part numbers recovered from downed drones, Mr. Albright points out, and there are relatively few manufacturers of the more sophisticated components.

A redoubled effort could focus on blocking the flow of the highest priority items — electronic integrated circuits — by companies, their foreign subsidiaries, distributors, logistic and transportation providers, and by allied governments. To aid customs officials as well as manufacturers and distributors, Washington could identify and send out “gray lists” of suspicious companies in third countries that might be complicit in delivering these parts to Russia. Mr. Albright, a former U.N. weapons inspector, also suggests a concerted government and private sector effort to enlist the manufacturers by showing them the lists leaked from Russia. Top managers from leading companies and distributors should be called together and pressed to apply stringent internal controls over the sale of key electronics, while also flagging customers who might have been selling them to Russia.