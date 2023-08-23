The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are misused and in need of reform

August 23, 2023 at 2:58 p.m. EDT
Members of the Christian community gather on Aug. 18 to condemn the attacks on churches and houses during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

The Aug. 18 news article “Pakistan arrests 130 people after churches attacked on blasphemy rumor” rightly mentioned the slow police response to stop the violence, but authorities quickly filed blasphemy charges against two Christians. Blasphemy is a capital offense in Pakistan.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Sadly, such unconscionable victim-blaming is increasingly common in Pakistan. According to observers, at least 52 blasphemy cases have been filed with police nationwide in 2022. Pakistan has among the worst blasphemy laws in the world. Though the state has not carried out the death penalty, the accused can expect to stay in jail for years while their case is on appeal. Extremists have taken justice into their own hands and murdered the accused.

Though it is positive that leading Pakistanis condemned the mob attack on churches, more than words is needed. Pakistan’s blasphemy law victimizes all Pakistanis, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, but with the most severe impact on minorities. Reform or repeal is desperately needed. But with elections on the horizon, positive change is unlikely, as extremists will push for even harsher penalties, and politicians will chase their votes to win a tight contest.

Knox Thames, Falls Church

The writer was a special envoy for religious minorities at the State Department in the Obama and Trump administrations.

Loading...