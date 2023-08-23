Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Ten years ago, rockets containing the deadly nerve agent sarin crashed into Ghouta, located on the outskirts of Damascus. The gas, heavier than air, hugged the ground, seeping into basements and bomb shelters where families with children had taken refuge from artillery strikes the night before. The gas killed more than 1,400 people, the second-deadliest use of chemical weapons against civilians of all time, exceeded only by Saddam Hussein’s mass poisoning of ethnic Kurds in northern Iraq in 1988.

Evidence from the Aug. 21, 2013, attack directly implicates the Syrian regime led by Bashar al-Assad, which was attempting to crush a rebellion sparked by the Arab Spring. Yet, as The Post’s Joby Warrick reports, that evidence has never been used in a trial. The regime has never been punished or otherwise held to account for the massacre, and has continued to use chemical weapons against its own people. This is a colossal failure.

In 2012, President Barack Obama warned Mr. Assad that any use of chemical weapons would be a “red line,” strongly implying that the response would include a U.S. military strike. A detailed U.S. plan had been drawn up, but Mr. Obama did not carry it out, at first because a United Nations inspection team was on the ground, and then because lawmakers of both parties rejected legislation authorizing a strike. Instead, Mr. Obama accepted a Russian deal in which Syria would agree to destroy its entire chemical arsenal and join the Chemical Weapons Convention. For a while, there was productive cooperation — including by Russia — in an international effort to remove and destroy some 1,400 tons of liquid poisons and eliminate Syria’s sarin facilities, although it later emerged that a small portion of the original stockpile was hidden away. As a historic arms control feat, the operation managed to eliminate nearly all of a country’s chemical weapons stock in the middle of a war.

Advertisement

But another aspect of the deal has proved calamitous. Mr. Assad never had to answer for the Ghouta killings and has shifted from using sarin to another poison, chlorine — a common industrial chemical that can also be deployed as a lethal weapon. Human rights groups say there have been more than 300 chemical weapons attacks since 2013, the vast majority of them involving chlorine.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Over the past decade, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) attempted to set up a series of fact-finding and investigative efforts into Syria’s use of chemical weapons. The probes were obstructed by Russia, which criticized the findings and undermined the investigators. Russia also blocked resolutions at the United Nations seeking accountability from the Syrian regime. In addition, Russia used a military-grade nerve agent, Novichok, in assassination attempts against former intelligence agent Sergei Skripal in 2018 and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020. In the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, chances for cooperation on chemical weapons are slim. Syria was suspended from the OPCW, a symbolic move, but Mr. Assad is being welcomed back into the Arab League and Syria’s isolation appears to be ending.

Mr. Assad’s impunity is deeply troubling. When the Chemical Weapons Convention came into force in 1997, there were high hopes for eliminating a category of weapons of mass destruction, and prohibiting countries from manufacturing and using them. Those hopes have been buried by Syria and Russia. The United States and its allies should have taken more decisive action to stop the Syrian shift to chlorine gas as a weapon, calling out a clear violation of the convention, which Syria had just joined, displaying evidence of its misdeeds to the world, and pressuring Russia both in public and in private to rein in its ally.

Advertisement