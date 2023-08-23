Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the Aug. 21 front-page article “Planned program cuts at WVU draw disbelief”: Shrinking liberal arts education, including language and fine arts, reflects a nationwide erosion of judgment — and a discourse in which West Virginia University, of which I am a 2007 graduate, has only recently been front-and-center. A $45 million budgetary deficit, WVU President E. Gordon Gee stated, could be shored up only with the deletion of courses that no one cares about.

The notion that significant cuts, such as these, would occur only in West Virginia because of who its residents are is erroneous thinking and illustrates our societal and institutional aversion to rural America.

Cuts to programming and faculty at a state university in one of the poorest states in the country should generate outrage. This isn’t an “I told you so” moment, however. Other institutions are suffering from decades of regrettable liberal arts cuts, but West Virginia has fended them off until now.

West Virginia has historically been portrayed as a caricatured, racially homogeneous region that is geographically isolated and unaccustomed to mainstream culture. Misrepresentations aren’t limited to popular culture, as even the liberal media perpetuates the mythology of place. The consequences of an us-vs.-them attitude are real, extending beyond hurt egos from frequent punch lines. Through history, Appalachians have been portrayed as static and unprogressive, unrefined and anti-intellectual — the nation’s “subculture” and “the other.”

Now, the chance for a great education, that was still out of reach for too many West Virginians, is further beyond their grasp.

Kelly Krainak, Madison, Wis.

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee stated that the university needs to cut some low-demand programs to focus the university’s resources on high-demand programs. Likewise, state Sen. Eric Tarr (R), chair of the finance committee, said, “I wholeheartedly believe he’s doing the right thing. You can’t just keep propping up programs that don’t attract students.”

But one of the programs on the chopping block is the popular, prestigious and highly competitive master of fine arts program in creative writing (of which I am a 2009 graduate). The program’s acceptance rate is around 9 percent. It receives more than 100 applications each year and admits nine students, three in each genre (fiction, nonfiction and poetry). Contrast that to WVU’s admission rate as a whole, which according to U.S. News & World Report, is 92 percent.

The cuts that Mr. Gee is proposing won’t make WVU more profitable or competitive. Instead, they will push public education in West Virginia back to the Middle Ages.