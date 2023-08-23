Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Yevgeniy Prigozhin appears to be dead. But his ghost might haunt Russian President Vladimir Putin, who denounced him as a traitor and wanted him gone — yet has failed to extinguish Prigozhin’s critique of the Ukraine war. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight Prigozhin’s apparent death Wednesday in the crash of a plane listing him as a passenger clears the stage of an impudent rival to Putin. But this news, and speculation that it was an assassination, will add to the sense among some Russians that the country has reverted to instability mixed with the brutal politics of Stalin’s time.

“Whatever has happened to him, it will be seen by Russian elite as a retaliatory act,” said Tatiana Stoyanoya, a well-connected Russia analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The Kremlin will encourage this sense that Putin has taken revenge, whatever the facts, she says.

“Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” CIA Director William J. Burns said last month in an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly at the Aspen Security Forum. Russians will assume Putin had a role in the crash of the private plane.

If the facts are confirmed, Putin will have consolidated his position in the short run. The man he had accused of “armed mutiny” will be gone. Russian defenses are holding in Ukraine against Kyiv. Putin’s hold on power seems firmer than two months ago, when Prigozhin ordered his Wagner militia to march toward Moscow.

But Putin’s aura of political mastery has been tarnished, perhaps irreparably. He has weathered past storms because of his role as arbiter of Russia’s elites and his reputation for decisiveness. The Prigozhin revolt damaged both; some members of the president’s inner circle are said to share Prigozhin’s critique of Putin’s impulsive invasion of Ukraine, and of his tactics since. Analysts believe the doubts extend to the Russian security services. Those questions will persist.

After the crash, a few members of Prigozhin’s militia threatened on social media to stage another “march on Moscow.” They don’t have the numbers to deliver on that threat. But the liquidation of Putin’s challenger might fuel Russian political anxiety rather than dampen it.

Russia watchers have noted the widening circle of skepticism within the Russian elite about Putin’s erratic decision-making. The reckless full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is the most stunning example. But Putin has fumbled in other ways since then: He delayed mobilizing the Russian army long after it became clear the war wouldn’t have a quick ending; he dithered about whether to withdraw troops from potential encirclement last fall in Kherson; and when Prigozhin launched his revolt, Putin took a day to react decisively.

In Aspen, Burns summarized the Russian public’s reaction to Putin’s indecision after Prigozhin launched his June revolt: “The question was, ‘Does the emperor have no clothes?’ Or at least, ‘Why is it taking so long for him to get dressed?’”

Paradoxically, Putin’s consolidation of power probably reduces the risk of escalation in Ukraine. Last fall, when Russian lines were collapsing in Kharkiv and Kherson, analysts saw a real risk he would use tactical nuclear weapons to avert a catastrophic defeat. Now, that danger is reduced.

China remains crucial for Putin’s military and political survival. For Beijing, too, Prigozhin’s demise might be a confidence-booster. Chinese leaders told U.S. diplomats in recent months that they were concerned about Russia’s staying power in Ukraine, and they prepared a peace plan as a possible exit ramp.

Biden administration officials say China’s help is increasingly important for Russia’s military presence in Ukraine. The Chinese aren’t directly supplying weapons and ammunition. But they are said to be boosting shipments of dual-use items, such as computer chips, that are essential for precision weapons and drones.

There’s a growing consensus in Washington that Ukrainian troops aren’t likely to punch all the way to the Black Sea this year, the prize that Ukraine seeks in its counteroffensive. But even so, some officials continue to believe Ukraine’s grinding assaults could rock the Russian army, steadily chipping away at its logistics and command-and-control nodes in the rear. Russian lines could prove brittle as Ukraine breaches the first layers of defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also likely to escalate his efforts to bring the war home to Russia, through drone strikes and deniable cross-border assaults.

Prigozhin’s message to Russians was that the war wasn’t worth the terrible cost the nation was paying in blood and treasure. He underlined that by questioning the leadership of Putin’s team and, implicitly, of Putin himself. The Ukraine war was based on a lie, Prigozhin said on June 23, the day before his militia’s march on Moscow. “There was nothing extraordinary happening on the eve of February 24,” the day last year when Russian attacked. “The oligarchic clan that rules Russia needed the war,” he said. “The mentally ill scumbags decided: ‘It’s okay, we’ll throw in a few thousand more Russian men as cannon fodder. They’ll die under artillery fire, but we’ll get what we want.’”