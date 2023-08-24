Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Kellyanne Conway is a longtime pollster who served as counselor to President Donald Trump and manager for the 2016 Trump-Pence campaign. Marjorie Dannenfelser is president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The issue of abortion was an inflection point during the first debate of the campaign Wednesday for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Some candidates were boldly pro-life. Some were not.

Last year’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization marked a high point for the pro-life movement. As Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” But since then, we’ve seen Democrats seize this moment during the midterms and reclaim success through state ballot initiatives.

Advertisement

Yet many Republicans have been shockingly silent. One of the most harmful things Republicans said about abortion over the past year was … nothing. Many panicked and chose to bury their heads in the sand, allowing their opponents to attack them while missing an opportunity to share a positive pro-life vision for the future.

A number of GOP officeholders and even presidential aspirants use “states’ rights” as an excuse to tape their mouths shut on abortion. This should not, and will not, stand. Will they be silent, too, on school choice, policing, community crime, homelessness and other purely local issues? No, nor should they be. Voters have the right to know where each candidate stands on abortion — with specificity.

Democrats’ message testing instructs them to scaremonger about a GOP “national ban” with no exceptions and to avoid important realities of a child’s development — such as a heartbeat at six weeks or the evidence that indicates unborn children can feel pain by 15 weeks. Democrats are making a radical push for abortion on demand throughout pregnancy and will try to put some version of that question on the ballot in the coming election.

Advertisement

True leaders must take the issue head-on and contrast the compassionate pro-life message that supports both mom and child with the extreme Democratic position. Otherwise, Republicans will lose this fight.

Share this article Share

To win hearts, minds and votes, Republican candidates must do four crucial things:

First, define your pro-life position. Recent polls show that 56 percent of voters support a national abortion limit of 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. That is why a 15-week minimum standard to protect babies in the womb, at least by when they might be able to feel pain, is a popular and humane policy that Republicans must proudly adopt and articulate.

Second, pro-life advocates must serve moms and save children. Highlight the important work of pregnancy resource centers, which 91 percent of Americans support. Speak with love, not judgment, and affirm our readiness to protect both mother and child. Champion legislation such as the Providing for Life Act, which calls for child support starting at pregnancy, expanding the child tax credit, parental leave support, resources for pregnant and parenting students, and much more.

Advertisement

Third, be a peacock and not an ostrich about the recent gains for life. A year after the Dobbs decision, half the country — 25 states — voted to protect babies in the womb. Pro-life lawmakers are taking ambitious steps to increase support for moms and families, with state laws providing millions of dollars in funding to help them access resources. It’s time for Republicans everywhere to talk about it.

Finally, go on offense. Democrats plan to put abortion on the ballot across the country, and candidates everywhere will make this their central issue for the 2024 election. Smoke out the Democrats’ out-of-touch positions. Challenge them to reveal where they stand. Is there any abortion they find objectionable? Voters deserve to hear exactly where each Democrat stands on protecting life.