Fox News and Tucker Carlson once partnered in cultivating a loyal, conservative prime-time audience via lies, distortions and hatred. On Wednesday night, they were scrounging for their respective shares of that same group. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justice is served. Mid-April marked a low point for Fox News in its nearly 27-year history: It was fighting for its reputation and financial viability in a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Just as a Delaware judge was handing down pretrial rulings against the network, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appeared on “Fox & Friends” to announce, “We are going to host the very first debate with Fox News.”

What a nice boost — a clear signal that the network’s lying coverage of the 2020 presidential election wouldn’t disqualify it from covering the 2024 cycle. The RNC’s decision cleared the way for the clash that took place in Milwaukee on Wednesday, where moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum directed polemical traffic with eight GOP hopefuls.

But at the same time, Carlson was attempting to upstage his former employer by posting a 46-minute interview with former president Donald Trump, the leading Republican contender, on X (a.k.a. Twitter). Carlson parted ways with Fox News following the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion, a company it had disparaged for allegedly participating in election-fraud schemes that never happened.

The debacle was Fox News’s own doing. The same could be said of the debate’s poor quality. As Baier and MacCallum plowed through their questions, they scrambled to enforce decorum and rationality among a group of candidates who’ve learned from Trump that debate rules are for the other people onstage.

There’s a reason McDaniel was so eager to partner with Fox News, and it was on display over the two-hour span of Wednesday night’s debate. No other network provides such a sweet, soft landing for the GOP. On Fox News, the GOP isn’t a party in thrall to the lies of its leader or that is increasingly obsessed with mistreating marginalized groups. It’s a party, rather, brimming with patriots working their way through the issues!

The moderators failed even when they were on to something. They asked the Republican hopefuls whether they would raise their hands if they believed human activity caused climate change. Good idea! Yet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis objected to what he derided as a grade-school tactic. The moderators lacked the will to enforce their elegant request and, again, Republicans got off the hook on a Fox News program.

The Post reported that the debate might give the network an opportunity to “burnish” its image after the Dominion fiasco. Nah. Stage-managing a ho-hum bicker-fest among GOP hopefuls months before the 2024 primary schedule doesn’t confer credibility. That comes from facing your viewers and telling them inconvenient truths when it counts the most — precisely the test that Fox News failed in 2020, when some of its hosts indulged the lie that the presidential election was stolen and even implicated Dominion’s voting technology in the alleged fraud.

Just days after Fox News settled with Dominion, it announced the departure of Carlson, who was named in the defamation lawsuit. Carlson has since split his time between running a commentary show on X and tweaking Fox News. He has alleged that his removal from air was part of the Dominion settlement, essentially a suggestion that the network caved to corporate interests in dispatching its most popular host. Both Fox News and Dominion have denied rolling Carlson’s employment status into the settlement.

Of course Carlson was happy to slot his Trump interview concurrently with the Fox News debate. It was a great storyline, at least until Carlson posted the actual interview, which proved that Carlson and his former colleagues can both broadcast forgettable material at the same time. “How do you get indicted every week and stay cheerful?” came one of the typically softball questions from Carlson.

Trump used his time on “Tucker on X” to free-associate on politics and other topics: “The happiest moment for somebody in an electric car is the first 10 minutes,” the former president said. He added, “The unhappiest part is the next hour because you’re petrified that you’re not going to find another charger.” He also made some typically inflammatory remarks when Carlson asked about the threat of a civil war. “There’s a level of passion I’ve never seen, there’s a level of hatred I’ve never seen,” he noted. “And that’s probably a bad combination.”

Those insights come from a man who Fox News tried desperately to feature in its debate. Top executives met with the candidate and Baier called him several times with appeals to participate, according to the New York Times. No dice — Trump blew off the opportunity to match wits with a group of politicians trailing him by ample margins in the polls. The juxtaposition set off a tizzy of media speculation about whether the disaffected former Fox News host would drain viewers from his former employer.