Opinion Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to reporters after the first Republican debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

Listen

Post Opinions columnist Charles Lane talked with two fellow columnists — both of whom almost certainly aren’t going to vote for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 — about how they felt about the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, and whether it changed anything for President Biden’s reelection prospects. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight Use the audio player, or The Post’s “Please, Go On” podcast feed, to listen to the entire conversation.

Here is an edited excerpt:

Alexandra Petri: When you have a group of people, there’s two ways of bonding them. And one way is if they all just sort of vibe together. And another way is if there’s one person that everyone sort of instantly dislikes.

And I felt like in the absence of You Know Who, whom everyone had come prepared to either cautiously not refer to by name or talk around in some way — or Chris Christie was there, having sharpened his harpoon for the past three years, seeking his vengeance. In Trump’s absence, everyone discovered that they did not like Vivek Ramaswamy very much.

Greg Sargent: The contempt that was directed at him, it was very similar to the contempt that was directed at Donald Trump in 2016. And my strong sense is that he is very conscious of this. We’ve talked about how unlikable Ramaswamy was, but what I saw him doing was really vying for the showman slot.

Petri: You know, there’s one thing we know about this group of people: If they bind together, they certainly can stop a candidate that they dislike. Like, there’s one thing this group of people is really efficient at. It’s stopping upstarts with no political experience from taking the nomination. So that bodes really well, I think.

Charles Lane: Whatever else can be said about Vivek Ramaswamy, he has intuited that this businessman who has a lot of money and comes out of nowhere and says things that seem outrageous to people who are kind of, you know, high-minded political experts — it worked once for somebody in 2016. And the audacity he has to think it can work for him this year is kind of impressive.

Petri: There was an exchange between Mike Pence and Ramaswamy where Pence was, like, it’s still morning again in America, which it never wasn’t. … And Ramaswamy was saying, no, we’re living in an undeclared, unofficial civil war, culturally.

What a bleak and terrifying vision. But also, as a millennial, this is the kind of millennial who does run for president as a Republican in 2024: somebody who wants to have a revolution, a term Ramaswamy kept using. Especially given the fact that you have all these people wandering around in colonial attire calling for a new revolutionary moment outside in the 98-degree weather, I think you’re trying to evoke something stronger than just Reagan vibes, and that’s very ominous and I don’t like it.

Sargent: You’re pointing to an actual, a serious divide in the party. This really was a generational divide. That struck me as a really important moment, that schism there.

Petri: Just like the debate itself, we’re getting sucked into just being like, “But let’s discuss Ramaswamy and his ideas and how alarmed I am.”

But one of them was the idea that everyone’s going to have to take this civics test so we can have fewer voters. For this generation and the Gen Z folks, they had one question about climate change, which, especially if you were physically at the event, that felt like a very present question. And everyone was like, “We simply decline to answer this,” pretty much across the board. “We have nothing for Gen Z except maybe we will try to get fewer of you to vote.”

Lane: It will be interesting to see the polling after this and what the focus groups say about his performance. Because there were times where he was just a little too hot. He was interrupting and barking and so on. But I do think the fact that we’re talking about him so much shows that I think he was the center of the action in the show last night. And I’m using that word show deliberately.

Sargent: Let me just point out, though, that I think we said Trump was a little too hot and barked a little too much, too, right?

Lane: One of the big questions here, and this has plagued Ron DeSantis’s campaign, is: Is there a market in the Republican electorate, given that they have the option of the real thing, of the real Trump, for somebody who’s just like Trump, but hasn’t caused an insurrection and doesn’t have four indictments? That’s the theory behind Ramaswamy, and to a slightly lesser extent, DeSantis.

Petri: No, with inflation, maybe, you can’t afford the real thing anymore. “Go back to your basement, Joe Biden!” I’m sorry.

Listen to the full conversation here:

