As Max Boot reports, Telegram channels linked to Prigozhin’s Wagner Group said the aircraft had been shot down by Russian air defenses. Max mentions the moniker CIA director William Burns gave Putin: the “ultimate apostle of payback.”

Max writes that what appears to be Prigozhin’s execution is remarkable for being even more brazen than previous, say, poisonings of critics. “That is how you hold on to power when you rule a gangster state,” he writes. To Max, that hold looks as strong as ever.

David Ignatius, however, thinks it likely that Prigozhin’s ghost will haunt Putin for some time. In the short term, David writes, Prigozhin’s death clears an “impudent” rival from the stage, but it might also “add to the sense among some Russians that the country has reverted to instability mixed with the brutal politics of Stalin’s time.”

Most of all, what Putin can’t get rid of with a plane crash is Prigozhin’s criticism of the Russian leader’s handling of the Ukraine invasion. It’s a mind-set that, reportedly, reaches all the way into the inner circle of Russia’s security services.

Where Max and David agree is that a continued, Western-supported grind from Ukraine is the best way to continue fomenting dissent and undermining Putin.

And that grind might still surprise us. Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus and Frederick W. Kagan of the American Enterprise Institute explain in an op-ed the counteroffensive tricks Ukraine might still have up its sleeve.

Chaser: David Von Drehle writes that the spectacular moon landing India just pulled off illuminates Russia’s drastic decline.

Be a writer. Be a tradesman. Be yourself.

Brian Broome is worried about humanities getting cut from schools.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty and motorcycle builder Billy Lane are worried about trade education disappearing.

Greg Sargent is worried about queer kids getting forcibly outed to their families.

Let’s start with Brian, who teaches at West Virginia University, where administrators plan to eliminate 32 majors and almost 200 faculty. The English department, he explains, is right in the crosshairs.

It’s a sad story he’s seen over and over again in America’s turnings — “away from the things that verify and restore our humanity. Away from the skills that make us thoughtful and wise and toward those that make us either profitable or disposable.”

Not that there’s anything wrong with “profitable”! In their op-ed, Petty and Lane write that “If you’re able to work with your hands, you’ll never be out of work.” Specifically, trade work, whose wages have increased 15 to 20 percent over the past two years.

Yet the federal government invests way less these days in career and technical education than it did decades ago — and CTE enrollment historically mirrors federal funding. Not everyone needs college, Petty and Lane argue; what they do need is the chance to choose an option that works for them.

Meanwhile, GOP politicians are again deciding they know exactly what’s right for children, Greg reports — in the form of requiring schools “to report to parents when a student shows certain signs of LGBTQ+ self-identification.”

Obviously, there are a billion and one reasons a kid might not be ready to come out to their parents. And there are a billion and two things wrong with bills that would try to make them.

Buckle your red-hot seat belts

This is just one panel of cartoonist Michael de Adder’s animated “Extreme Climate Ride.” Click through for the whole thing — and then kindly let me know when we can all get off, please.

Less politics

In her breakdown of Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate, Karen Tumulty wrote, “Don’t expect much of anyone to be talking about the debate by Thursday evening,” when Donald Trump turns himself in for booking on election-related charges in Georgia.

But it is merely Thursday late afternoon, so here’s the upshot of Karen’s column: With Trump absent from the debate stage, viewers got a taste of the frustration that awaits the eight hapless remaining candidates.

The only place they were more unenviable than in reality is in Alexandra Petri’s re-creation of how the debate went. While it’s not entirely literal, it will give you a good idea of what went down.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Climate off the rails

Unless we can correct course

With a hairpin turn

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!