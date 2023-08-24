The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion The GOP’s race to the bottom on immigration is on full display

By the
|
August 24, 2023 at 2:39 p.m. EDT
Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy on the debate stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
4 min

Donald Trump wasn’t onstage for the first Republican debate Wednesday night, but the former president’s leading rivals tried to one-up him anyway, proposing to use deadly force to secure the southern border and deploy the U.S. military into Mexico to battle drug cartels. Nativist rhetoric that sounded so extreme when Mr. Trump came down the golden escalator eight years ago has moved into the GOP mainstream. That doesn’t make it any less unsavory.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Securing the southern border is a worthwhile goal. But by clearly, if through winks and nods, conflating migrants with drug traffickers, the candidates mislead Americans on the nature of the drug interdiction challenge — to propose extreme measures that would be both immoral and bad for the national interest.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) promised to finish the border wall. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorsed deporting the millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States. But especially disconcerting were the boasts of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that he would deploy the U.S. military into Mexico “on day one” of his presidency and use lethal force to stop migrants from crossing the southern border with drugs. “We’re going to use force, and we’re going to leave them stone-cold dead,” he said.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

Mr. DeSantis hasn’t explained how he would persuade the Mexican government to help him restore the Trump administration’s “Return to Mexico” policy, as he desires, while unilaterally sending U.S. troops into the country. Nor has he detailed how officers would distinguish smugglers from legitimate asylum seekers, who are protected by U.S. laws. Shooting first and asking questions later would almost certainly violate U.S. and international laws.

Yet being willing to use the U.S. military at and south of the border has become a litmus test for the GOP field. Mr. Scott promises in a television commercial to “unleash our military to crush the cartels.” Others who didn’t qualify to appear onstage, including Trump critics such as former congressman Will Hurd (R-Tex.), have also committed to use military force and treat smugglers like terrorists.

All this represents a shift for the party. As governor of South Carolina in 2015, for example, Nikki Haley emphasized the high cost of drones and planes as well as detention and deportation capabilities when explaining why it wasn’t feasible to just build a border wall as Mr. Trump called for. Now, she advocates deploying U.S. Special Operations forces into Mexico. “Just like we dealt with ISIS, you do the same thing with the cartels,” Ms. Haley said in March.

U.S. law enforcement agencies have routinely worked with Mexican authorities to conduct joint operations south of the border. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson highlighted his tenure at the Department of Homeland Security and running the Drug Enforcement Administration to argue that the United States could not have been successful trying to act alone. Mr. Pence noted that the Trump administration successfully used economic pressure to compel Mexico to hold migrants on its side of the border and to get the country to deploy its military. “I will engage Mexico the exact same way, and we will partner with the Mexican military, and we will hunt down and destroy the cartels,” he said.

Opposing unilateral military action on the border of a friendly ally is not to condone the cartels or the drug epidemic they’re fueling. The United States should aggressively pursue the cartels by whatever legal means necessary. The impetuous campaign talk on the GOP stage reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how most drugs are smuggled into the country, which is through ports of entry, not by foot. A less bellicose and more effective response would crack down on drug traffickers inside the United States, invest in more detection equipment at ports of entry, team up as much as possible with Mexican authorities on the other side of the border and fund treatment programs for addicts.

But that would not sound as tough as GOP candidates want to appear in their race to out-Trump Mr. Trump — an exercise that results in escalating levels of delusion and recklessness.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...