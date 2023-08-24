Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Donald Trump wasn’t onstage for the first Republican debate Wednesday night, but the former president’s leading rivals tried to one-up him anyway, proposing to use deadly force to secure the southern border and deploy the U.S. military into Mexico to battle drug cartels. Nativist rhetoric that sounded so extreme when Mr. Trump came down the golden escalator eight years ago has moved into the GOP mainstream. That doesn’t make it any less unsavory.

Securing the southern border is a worthwhile goal. But by clearly, if through winks and nods, conflating migrants with drug traffickers, the candidates mislead Americans on the nature of the drug interdiction challenge — to propose extreme measures that would be both immoral and bad for the national interest.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) promised to finish the border wall. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorsed deporting the millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States. But especially disconcerting were the boasts of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that he would deploy the U.S. military into Mexico “on day one” of his presidency and use lethal force to stop migrants from crossing the southern border with drugs. “We’re going to use force, and we’re going to leave them stone-cold dead,” he said.

Mr. DeSantis hasn’t explained how he would persuade the Mexican government to help him restore the Trump administration’s “Return to Mexico” policy, as he desires, while unilaterally sending U.S. troops into the country. Nor has he detailed how officers would distinguish smugglers from legitimate asylum seekers, who are protected by U.S. laws. Shooting first and asking questions later would almost certainly violate U.S. and international laws.

Yet being willing to use the U.S. military at and south of the border has become a litmus test for the GOP field. Mr. Scott promises in a television commercial to “unleash our military to crush the cartels.” Others who didn’t qualify to appear onstage, including Trump critics such as former congressman Will Hurd (R-Tex.), have also committed to use military force and treat smugglers like terrorists.

All this represents a shift for the party. As governor of South Carolina in 2015, for example, Nikki Haley emphasized the high cost of drones and planes as well as detention and deportation capabilities when explaining why it wasn’t feasible to just build a border wall as Mr. Trump called for. Now, she advocates deploying U.S. Special Operations forces into Mexico. “Just like we dealt with ISIS, you do the same thing with the cartels,” Ms. Haley said in March.

U.S. law enforcement agencies have routinely worked with Mexican authorities to conduct joint operations south of the border. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson highlighted his tenure at the Department of Homeland Security and running the Drug Enforcement Administration to argue that the United States could not have been successful trying to act alone. Mr. Pence noted that the Trump administration successfully used economic pressure to compel Mexico to hold migrants on its side of the border and to get the country to deploy its military. “I will engage Mexico the exact same way, and we will partner with the Mexican military, and we will hunt down and destroy the cartels,” he said.

Opposing unilateral military action on the border of a friendly ally is not to condone the cartels or the drug epidemic they’re fueling. The United States should aggressively pursue the cartels by whatever legal means necessary. The impetuous campaign talk on the GOP stage reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how most drugs are smuggled into the country, which is through ports of entry, not by foot. A less bellicose and more effective response would crack down on drug traffickers inside the United States, invest in more detection equipment at ports of entry, team up as much as possible with Mexican authorities on the other side of the border and fund treatment programs for addicts.