Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 12 letter “The future of Sugarloaf Mountain” presented the views of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, understandably opposed to restrictions on development in portions of the 19,000 acres encompassed by a once-in-a-generation land-use and zoning plan headed to the Frederick County Council for deliberation this fall.

There is another perspective, and it’s the one held by the majority of homeowners and farmers in the area surrounding and to the east of Sugarloaf Mountain. These residents support the Frederick County Planning Commission’s recent decision to strengthen zoning regulations to preserve and conserve the area for future generations, in keeping with its long history as a rural area of farms, low-density housing, natural habitats, forests, streams and outdoor recreation. In a July 6 letter to Frederick County authorities, the Maryland Department of Planning concurred with that goal. There is ample space outside the 19,000 acres for commercial and dense residential development.

The Realtors group noted that the 3,000-acre mountain is privately owned and operated by Stronghold. It has operated for more than 70 years as a private park. Stronghold and its attorneys have threatened in the past to close the mountain if the new zoning regulations become law. Such an action would violate the wishes and will of Gordon Strong, who created the private park as a nature preserve for the “benefit of the public.” His will provided long-term funding for its upkeep and management.

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of people hike its slopes and picnic at its peak every year. Strong’s heirs deserve credit for preserving the area. They should maintain that commitment.

Steven Findlay, Dickerson

Share this article Share

The writer is president of the Sugarloaf Citizens Association.

Frederick County residents need to consider the spiritual value of landscape as decision time in the Sugarloaf Mountain access controversy approaches. It’s a matter of the Sugarloaf viewshed and the mere fact of the mountain’s presence inspiring us from uncluttered roads.

The controversy surrounds the overlay of a development-restrictive land-use plan over the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. It involves the implied threat of Stronghold, owner of the mountain, closing public access if the restrictive overlay is approved. We are missing the point here.

Advertisement

If we don’t approve some form of increased protection, new generations would find that the resultant flood of traffic and commerce would render a recreational pilgrimage to Sugarloaf meaningless anyway.

A proposed megachurch and gun range have already been turned away from the 19,000-acre proposed overlay area. This is a good sign. Spirituality doesn’t depend on a huge church. Freedom doesn’t depend on making noise at a gun range.

What we have here is a land-use poker game using hiking boots as a bargaining chip. Stronghold and the Frederick County Planning Commission should work out a plan with precise parameters for development type and density, because the other side — the one behind Maryland’s hallmark materialism and plastic culture — is constantly fine-tuning its own tactics.