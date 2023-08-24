Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis delivered to Donald Trump his fourth criminal indictment, it seemed to some — even critics of the former president — like overkill. He was already under indictment at the federal level for alleged crimes related to his scheme to overturn the 2020 election; was this Georgia case really necessary?

If one considers only Trump himself, that could be a reasonable position to take. But there’s another aspect of Willis’s case that has gotten less attention, and all by itself makes the Fulton County indictment absolutely vital — both to serve justice and accountability and to fortify our democracy against another assault from Trump in 2024.

Unlike federal prosecutor Jack Smith, who indicted only Trump in the election case, Willis also threw the book at 18 of Trump’s alleged accomplices. That might make her case more complicated, but it’s also what makes it so important.

It’s almost impossible to imagine Trump losing the next election and not trying to undo the results. But to have any chance of pulling that off, he’ll need the help of a great many people, including campaign aides, lawyers, state officials and those willing to present themselves as fake electors. Right now, anyone who might fall into any of those categories next year is watching as Trump’s alleged co-conspirators are getting booked in Fulton County.

Mug shots and fingerprints are being taken, bail is being paid, terms of release are being handed down, and legal bills are piling up. Anyone thinking of joining Trump’s next coup attempt is getting a vivid instruction in what could await them.

In that, the Georgia indictments are serving one of the central goals of the criminal justice system: deterrence. We prosecute people for crimes to achieve something like justice, and sometimes to remove truly dangerous people from society so they won’t create more victims. But we also seek to prevent future crimes — and to do that, the system must ensure that everyone knows crimes will be punished.

The group of alleged co-conspirators indicted in Georgia includes famous Trump associates (such as Rudy Giuliani), those who were central to designing and carrying out various parts of the scheme (John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark) and some more obscure low-level figures. That means that whether you’re important enough to get a call from Trump asking you to join his next conspiracy or just someone who signs their name on a fraudulent document, you now know you could wind up ensnared in a racketeering investigation.

That wasn’t so obvious in 2020, even if many did realize the legal consequences of Trump’s machinations. At every step in his doomed attempt to stay in power after losing the election, Trump encountered both willing lackeys and principled resistors, some of whom understood very well that crimes either had been committed or were about to be. Eric Herschmann, a former White House lawyer, testified to the Jan. 6 committee that after hearing what the group around Trump was cooking up, he told Eastman, “Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer. You’re gonna need it.”

There were also people at the state level who refused Trump’s entreaties to effectively steal the election on his behalf, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia and then-speaker of the Arizona House Rusty Bowers, who told Trump that to join him would be a violation of his oath of office and the Constitution.

Nevertheless, those who weren’t trained lawyers — including some now under indictment — might have doubted that trying to overturn the election could put them in prison. It was an unprecedented situation, and while we all understand that stealing a car or beating up your neighbor is against the law, it’s likely that at least some of those involved in Trump’s scheme figured it was all just hardball politics.

They don’t think that anymore.

All this isn’t to say it will be smooth sailing next November. Members of the Republican base still believe any election they lose must have been fraudulent. Local election officials will almost certainly face threats and harassment. Trump loyalists inside and outside government will sow chaos. Trump will stage a months-long tantrum over fictional “rigging” through Election Day and beyond.

But an actual theft will be much harder to pull off. Trump won’t have the executive branch at his disposal. In 2022, Congress reformed the law that governs how electors are counted to strengthen it against another effort to exploit it.