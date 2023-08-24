Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Anyone who went online to watch the Republican front-runner’s counterprogramming, meanwhile, saw Trump being egged on by Tucker Carlson to agree with the premise that we are on the verge of a second civil war. For the most part, to Carlson’s apparent disappointment, Trump declined to take the bait. He doesn’t have to sell the notion of impending apocalypse anymore, because his party has already bought it.

The interview had been prerecorded, which meant that Trump was able to spend Wednesday evening orchestrating his surrender Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta — to be booked and bailed as an accused felon — for maximum prime-time television coverage. “We need one more indictment to close out this election,” he said earlier this month, before his wish was granted: another chance to paint himself as a MAGA hero persecuted by Democrats and the so-called deep state, and to have the GOP rush to his defense.

I’m old enough to remember when one looming criminal trial, let alone four, would disqualify a presidential candidate in either party. Indeed, Trump faces grave legal peril. But as far as the GOP base is concerned, the only political risk is to candidates, such as former prosecutors-turned-governors Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas) and Chris Christie (New Jersey), who are willing to say publicly that Trump’s alleged crimes make him unfit for office.

Both men had to shout over boos and catcalls from the debate audience when they denounced Trump for his alleged crimes. “Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth,” Christie lectured the hecklers.

But he was wrong. For most Republicans, Trump has already changed the truth, in the sense that he has changed the way they perceive reality. Seen through Trump’s warped lens, the nation was in dire straits before he took office, plagued by crime, drugs and poverty; molested by hordes of immigrants; laughed at by our adversaries. “This American carnage stops right here and right now,” he declared in a memorable line from his inaugural address in 2017 (a speech the previous GOP president, George W. Bush, reportedly described as “some weird s---”).

As Trump tells it, everything was sweetness and light when he was president. But after Joe Biden took office — following a “rigged” election — the country fell apart again. And now, there is an added menace: the “weaponization” of justice. It is unclear whether the entire system is supposed to be rotten or just the prosecutors and courts trying to hold Trump accountable.

None of this is objectively true. But all of it is believed by so much of the GOP base that it has become politically true within the party.

Except newcomer Ramaswamy, who presents himself as Trumpier than Trump, all the candidates on the debate stage on Wednesday can be described as mainstream Republicans. None except Hutchinson stood up forthrightly for the integrity of the justice system. Others, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, trumpeted the “weaponization” buzzword. Even Christie gave a nod to the possibility that Trump is being prosecuted unfairly, saying that it was not the criminal charges against Trump but, rather, his underlying conduct that made him unworthy of the presidency.

And as for Trump’s overall “carnage” narrative, when former vice president Mike Pence protested that we do not need a “new national identity” because we have a perfectly good national identity already, he was booed.

The host network, Fox News, set this dark tone with an opening montage of dysfunction and despair that culminated, inevitably, with the new right-wing anthem, “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Republican debates once were celebrations of American greatness. Now, they are wallows in American grievance.

DeSantis, running a distant second to Trump in GOP polls, angrily pledged to send U.S. troops across the border into Mexico to halt the flow of illegal drugs — which would be an act of war. The candidate running third, Ramaswamy, declared that “the climate change agenda is a hoax” — an insanely false statement — and pledged that his energy policy would be to “drill, frack, burn coal and unleash nuclear.” Scott and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, seen by many as the Republicans most likely to win support from independents, both joined in the culture-war bashing of transgender Americans when given the opportunity.