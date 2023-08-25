The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Catholics seem to be fair game for insensitivity

August 25, 2023 at 2:38 p.m. EDT
Models walk the runway during the Mirror Palais show held in September in New York City. (Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Regarding the Aug. 23 Style article “‘I don’t see my culture as a trend’”:

It is good for everyone to raise “questions about the ways in which U.S. consumers understand and represent Latin American communities.” Why did the article not address how and why using images sacred to Catholics might be offensive to the Catholic community?

I am reminded of what Kathleen Parker said in her Aug. 20 op-ed, “In Massachusetts, religion has become an obstacle to adoption”: “Today, Catholics seem to be the only group that can be diminished, ridiculed and penalized for their faith without public outrage.”

Was the fact that Catholics seem to be fair game the reason the Style article never considered that Catholics, as well as Latin Americans, take umbrage at publicity being given to an insensitive fashion designer who links scantily clad models with sacred religious images just to make a buck?

Kathryn S. Abell, Chevy Chase

