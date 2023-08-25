Regarding the Aug. 23 Style article “‘I don’t see my culture as a trend’”:
I am reminded of what Kathleen Parker said in her Aug. 20 op-ed, “In Massachusetts, religion has become an obstacle to adoption”: “Today, Catholics seem to be the only group that can be diminished, ridiculed and penalized for their faith without public outrage.”
Was the fact that Catholics seem to be fair game the reason the Style article never considered that Catholics, as well as Latin Americans, take umbrage at publicity being given to an insensitive fashion designer who links scantily clad models with sacred religious images just to make a buck?
Kathryn S. Abell, Chevy Chase