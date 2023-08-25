Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The U.S. transition to cleaner energy technology is underway, supported by new incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Benefits to the planet could be significant. Yet so could the geopolitical risks to the United States. Moving from fossil fuels to wind and solar power means shifting from reliance on resources the United States produces to reliance on imported ones. And for many of the materials — lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt — the United States’ long-term adversary China is a key producer, processor or both.

To cite one example: China dominates rare earth elements, crucial inputs for green technologies (and defense systems). In Last month, Beijing moved to limit exports of two such elements, gallium and germanium, probably as a response to Washington blocking Beijing’s access to advanced technology that the United States and its allies control.

The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition Top three producers for key minerals Rare earths, used in magnets Mining Processing China (68%) Australia U.S. China (90%) Malaysia Estonia Graphite, used in batteries Mining Processing China (70%) Mozambique Madagascar China (100%) Lithium, used in batteries Mining Processing Australia (47%) Chile China China (65%) Chile Argentina Cobalt, used in batteries Mining Processing DR Congo (74%) Indonesia Australia China (74%) Finland Canada Nickel, used in batteries Mining Processing Indonesia (49%) Philippines Russia Indonesia (43%) China Russia Copper, used in EVs and solar panels Mining Processing Chile (24%) Peru DR Congo China (42%) Chile Japan Source: International Energy Agency The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition Top three producers for key minerals Rare earths, used in magnets Mining China (68%) Australia U.S. Processing Malaysia China (90%) Estonia Graphite, used in batteries Mining China (70%) Mozambique Madagascar China processes 100% of the world’s graphite. Processing China Lithium, used in batteries Mining Australia (47%) Chile China Processing China (65%) Chile Argentina Cobalt, used in batteries Mining DR Congo (74%) Indonesia Australia Severe human rights abuses have been documented in the mines of DR Congo. Processing Finland Canada China (74%) Nickel, used in batteries Mining Indonesia (49%) Philippines Russia Processing Indonesia (43%) Russia China Copper, used in EVs and solar panels Mining Chile (24%) Peru DR Congo Processing Chile China (42%) Japan Source: International Energy Agency The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition Top three producers for key minerals Mining Processing Rare earths For magnets China (68%) Australia U.S. China (90%) Estonia Malaysia Graphite For batteries China processes 100% of the world’s graphite. China (70%) Mozambique Madagascar China Lithium For batteries China (65%) Chile Argentina Australia (47%) Chile China Cobalt For batteries DR Congo (74%) Indonesia Australia Finland Canada China (74%) Severe human rights abuses have been documented in the mines of DR Congo. Nickel For batteries China Indonesia (49%) Philippines Russia Indonesia (43%) Russia Copper For EVs and solar panels Chile (24%) Peru DR Congo China (42%) Japan Chile Source: International Energy Agency

The United States has designated 50 “critical” minerals; it needs a strategy to secure global supply chains in them. The Inflation Reduction Act took an initial step, in the form of domestic content rules for electric cars. Yet the complex law confused consumers and irritated European allies, whose industries feared U.S.-subsidized competition. Washington and Brussels managed to prevent the dispute from undermining their united front against Russia’s war in Ukraine. It was a reminder, however, that, unless pursued in harmony, neither vital clean-energy goals nor vital foreign policy interests can be achieved. A smart policy to limit reliance on China would follow these principles:

Advertisement

Keep calm: U.S. dependence on mineral imports can give China — or others — long-term leverage but does not necessarily threaten a shock like the 1973-1974 Arab oil embargo. An oil cutoff can immediately cripple transportation and businesses; by contrast, a mineral cutoff could halt production of new solar cells and electric-car batteries, while existing ones keep going, as a recent analysis of mineral geopolitics by the International Renewable Energy Agency notes. Like petroleum, critical minerals can, and should, be stockpiled in strategic reserves. Unlike petroleum, they can be recycled. Though not likely to be substantial in the short run, or even meet more than a minority of demand in the long run, battery recycling could add a meaningful margin of resiliency to the supply chain. Congress should fund research into maximizing its potential, as the bipartisan infrastructure law has started to do.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Environmentalists should remember: The question is not whether mining will occur but where. If not under regulated conditions in this country, it could well be in places such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s leading cobalt source. Though companies there have cleaned up their act recently, working conditions remain poor and a significant minority of the substance still comes from artisanal mines, often dug by children.

Advertisement

Be realistic: China’s market share in mining and processing is so substantial that the United States could not replace it even with gargantuan subsidies or ultra-streamlined regulation for domestic production. Nor would sourcing all minerals domestically necessarily be optimal. A protected and subsidized domestic supply chain could snap, too, forcing a costly scramble for new sources abroad. Resiliency through interdependence is both preferable and feasible: Countries aligned with the United States produce or process copper (Chile and Peru), lithium (Chile and Australia) and cobalt (Australia, Finland and Belgium). Several have free-trade agreements with the United States, making electric-vehicle inputs they provide eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives. Further “friend-shoring” deals could create and coordinate a free flow of critical minerals among like-minded countries.