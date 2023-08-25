The U.S. transition to cleaner energy technology is underway, supported by new incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Benefits to the planet could be significant. Yet so could the geopolitical risks to the United States. Moving from fossil fuels to wind and solar power means shifting from reliance on resources the United States produces to reliance on imported ones. And for many of the materials — lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt — the United States’ long-term adversary China is a key producer, processor or both.
To cite one example: China dominates rare earth elements, crucial inputs for green technologies (and defense systems). In Last month, Beijing moved to limit exports of two such elements, gallium and germanium, probably as a response to Washington blocking Beijing’s access to advanced technology that the United States and its allies control.
The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition
Top three producers for key minerals
Rare earths, used in magnets
Mining
Processing
China (68%)
Australia
U.S.
China (90%)
Malaysia
Estonia
Graphite, used in batteries
Mining
Processing
China (70%)
Mozambique
Madagascar
China (100%)
Lithium, used in batteries
Mining
Processing
Australia (47%)
Chile
China
China (65%)
Chile
Argentina
Cobalt, used in batteries
Mining
Processing
DR Congo (74%)
Indonesia
Australia
China (74%)
Finland
Canada
Nickel, used in batteries
Mining
Processing
Indonesia (49%)
Philippines
Russia
Indonesia (43%)
China
Russia
Copper, used in EVs and solar panels
Mining
Processing
Chile (24%)
Peru
DR Congo
China (42%)
Chile
Japan
Source: International Energy Agency
The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition
Top three producers for key minerals
Rare earths, used in magnets
Mining
China (68%)
Australia
U.S.
Processing
Malaysia
China (90%)
Estonia
Graphite, used in batteries
Mining
China (70%)
Mozambique
Madagascar
China processes 100%
of the world’s graphite.
Processing
China
Lithium, used in batteries
Mining
Australia (47%)
Chile
China
Processing
China (65%)
Chile
Argentina
Cobalt, used in batteries
Mining
DR Congo (74%)
Indonesia
Australia
Severe human rights abuses have been
documented in the mines of DR Congo.
Processing
Finland
Canada
China (74%)
Nickel, used in batteries
Mining
Indonesia (49%)
Philippines
Russia
Processing
Indonesia (43%)
Russia
China
Copper, used in EVs and solar panels
Mining
Chile (24%)
Peru
DR Congo
Processing
Chile
China (42%)
Japan
Source: International Energy Agency
The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition
Top three producers for key minerals
Mining
Processing
Rare earths
For magnets
China
(68%)
Australia
U.S.
China
(90%)
Estonia
Malaysia
Graphite
For batteries
China processes 100%
of the world’s graphite.
China
(70%)
Mozambique
Madagascar
China
Lithium
For batteries
China
(65%)
Chile
Argentina
Australia
(47%)
Chile
China
Cobalt
For batteries
DR Congo
(74%)
Indonesia
Australia
Finland
Canada
China
(74%)
Severe human rights abuses have been
documented in the mines of DR Congo.
Nickel
For batteries
China
Indonesia
(49%)
Philippines
Russia
Indonesia
(43%)
Russia
Copper
For EVs and
solar panels
Chile
(24%)
Peru
DR Congo
China
(42%)
Japan
Chile
Source: International Energy Agency
The United States has designated 50 “critical” minerals; it needs a strategy to secure global supply chains in them. The Inflation Reduction Act took an initial step, in the form of domestic content rules for electric cars. Yet the complex law confused consumers and irritated European allies, whose industries feared U.S.-subsidized competition. Washington and Brussels managed to prevent the dispute from undermining their united front against Russia’s war in Ukraine. It was a reminder, however, that, unless pursued in harmony, neither vital clean-energy goals nor vital foreign policy interests can be achieved. A smart policy to limit reliance on China would follow these principles:
Keep calm: U.S. dependence on mineral imports can give China — or others — long-term leverage but does not necessarily threaten a shock like the 1973-1974 Arab oil embargo. An oil cutoff can immediately cripple transportation and businesses; by contrast, a mineral cutoff could halt production of new solar cells and electric-car batteries, while existing ones keep going, as a recent analysis of mineral geopolitics by the International Renewable Energy Agency notes. Like petroleum, critical minerals can, and should, be stockpiled in strategic reserves. Unlike petroleum, they can be recycled. Though not likely to be substantial in the short run, or even meet more than a minority of demand in the long run, battery recycling could add a meaningful margin of resiliency to the supply chain. Congress should fund research into maximizing its potential, as the bipartisan infrastructure law has started to do.
Start digging: Just as expanded domestic oil and gas production helped overcome petroleum import dependence, a commitment to U.S.-based mining and mineral processing could reduce the geopolitical risks of the transition to green energy. And yet it can take seven to 10 years to get environmental and other permits — twice as long as in Canada. This red tape has to be cut. The Biden administration has at times moved in the opposite direction, as when it blocked a copper and nickel mine on federal land in Minnesota. In addition to environmental considerations, there were legitimate concerns about the effect of mining on nearby Indigenous resources, as there are regarding a lithium mine being developed in Nevada. Creative new approaches to resolving these concerns could help all parties involved get to yes. A new Aspen Institute task force report on the issue proposes clarifying the standards for prior consultation with tribal nations, to distinguish between groups most and least directly affected by mining. With more than half of the current U.S. mining workforce expected to retire by 2029, according to the Aspen report, the United States needs a labor-force policy to support mining. U.S. schools conferred just 314 mining and mineral engineering degrees in 2021, essentially unchanged from a decade earlier, when the economy and population were smaller.
- D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
- Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
- Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
- Biden has a new border plan.
1/5
Environmentalists should remember: The question is not whether mining will occur but where. If not under regulated conditions in this country, it could well be in places such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s leading cobalt source. Though companies there have cleaned up their act recently, working conditions remain poor and a significant minority of the substance still comes from artisanal mines, often dug by children.
Be realistic: China’s market share in mining and processing is so substantial that the United States could not replace it even with gargantuan subsidies or ultra-streamlined regulation for domestic production. Nor would sourcing all minerals domestically necessarily be optimal. A protected and subsidized domestic supply chain could snap, too, forcing a costly scramble for new sources abroad. Resiliency through interdependence is both preferable and feasible: Countries aligned with the United States produce or process copper (Chile and Peru), lithium (Chile and Australia) and cobalt (Australia, Finland and Belgium). Several have free-trade agreements with the United States, making electric-vehicle inputs they provide eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives. Further “friend-shoring” deals could create and coordinate a free flow of critical minerals among like-minded countries.
There could be an opportunity to start this and other conversations in Paris on Sept. 28, when the International Energy Agency hosts the first Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit. The United States has to help keep the planet safer for future generations without playing into the hands of governments that would make the planet less safe for this country and the values it represents. The time for talking about that is running out, though, and the time to act is fast approaching.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).