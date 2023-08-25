The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Electric cars and solar cells rely on Chinese minerals. Here’s how to curb the risks.

By the
|
August 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Molten copper flows at a smelter operated by Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group in Tongling, China, on Jan. 17, 2019. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg News)
5 min

The U.S. transition to cleaner energy technology is underway, supported by new incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Benefits to the planet could be significant. Yet so could the geopolitical risks to the United States. Moving from fossil fuels to wind and solar power means shifting from reliance on resources the United States produces to reliance on imported ones. And for many of the materials — lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt — the United States’ long-term adversary China is a key producer, processor or both.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

To cite one example: China dominates rare earth elements, crucial inputs for green technologies (and defense systems). In Last month, Beijing moved to limit exports of two such elements, gallium and germanium, probably as a response to Washington blocking Beijing’s access to advanced technology that the United States and its allies control.

The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition

Top three producers for key minerals

Rare earths, used in magnets

Mining

Processing

China (68%)

Australia

U.S.

China (90%)

Malaysia

Estonia

Graphite, used in batteries

Mining

Processing

China (70%)

Mozambique

Madagascar

China (100%)

Lithium, used in batteries

Mining

Processing

Australia (47%)

Chile

China

China (65%)

Chile

Argentina

Cobalt, used in batteries

Mining

Processing

DR Congo (74%)

Indonesia

Australia

China (74%)

Finland

Canada

Nickel, used in batteries

Mining

Processing

Indonesia (49%)

Philippines

Russia

Indonesia (43%)

China

Russia

Copper, used in EVs and solar panels

Mining

Processing

Chile (24%)

Peru

DR Congo

China (42%)

Chile

Japan

Source: International Energy Agency

The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition

Top three producers for key minerals

Rare earths, used in magnets

Mining

China (68%)

Australia

U.S.

Processing

Malaysia

China (90%)

Estonia

Graphite, used in batteries

Mining

China (70%)

Mozambique

Madagascar

China processes 100%

of the world’s graphite.

Processing

China

Lithium, used in batteries

Mining

Australia (47%)

Chile

China

Processing

China (65%)

Chile

Argentina

Cobalt, used in batteries

Mining

DR Congo (74%)

Indonesia

Australia

Severe human rights abuses have been

documented in the mines of DR Congo.

Processing

Finland

Canada

China (74%)

Nickel, used in batteries

Mining

Indonesia (49%)

Philippines

Russia

Processing

Indonesia (43%)

Russia

China

Copper, used in EVs and solar panels

Mining

Chile (24%)

Peru

DR Congo

Processing

Chile

China (42%)

Japan

Source: International Energy Agency

The United States relies heavily on China in the green transition

Top three producers for key minerals

Mining

Processing

Rare earths

For magnets

China

(68%)

Australia

U.S.

China

(90%)

Estonia

Malaysia

Graphite

For batteries

China processes 100%

of the world’s graphite.

China

(70%)

Mozambique

Madagascar

China

Lithium

For batteries

China

(65%)

Chile

Argentina

Australia

(47%)

Chile

China

Cobalt

For batteries

DR Congo

(74%)

Indonesia

Australia

Finland

Canada

China

(74%)

Severe human rights abuses have been

documented in the mines of DR Congo.

Nickel

For batteries

China

Indonesia

(49%)

Philippines

Russia

Indonesia

(43%)

Russia

Copper

For EVs and

solar panels

Chile

(24%)

Peru

DR Congo

China

(42%)

Japan

Chile

Source: International Energy Agency

The United States has designated 50 “critical” minerals; it needs a strategy to secure global supply chains in them. The Inflation Reduction Act took an initial step, in the form of domestic content rules for electric cars. Yet the complex law confused consumers and irritated European allies, whose industries feared U.S.-subsidized competition. Washington and Brussels managed to prevent the dispute from undermining their united front against Russia’s war in Ukraine. It was a reminder, however, that, unless pursued in harmony, neither vital clean-energy goals nor vital foreign policy interests can be achieved. A smart policy to limit reliance on China would follow these principles:

Keep calm: U.S. dependence on mineral imports can give China — or others — long-term leverage but does not necessarily threaten a shock like the 1973-1974 Arab oil embargo. An oil cutoff can immediately cripple transportation and businesses; by contrast, a mineral cutoff could halt production of new solar cells and electric-car batteries, while existing ones keep going, as a recent analysis of mineral geopolitics by the International Renewable Energy Agency notes. Like petroleum, critical minerals can, and should, be stockpiled in strategic reserves. Unlike petroleum, they can be recycled. Though not likely to be substantial in the short run, or even meet more than a minority of demand in the long run, battery recycling could add a meaningful margin of resiliency to the supply chain. Congress should fund research into maximizing its potential, as the bipartisan infrastructure law has started to do.

Start digging: Just as expanded domestic oil and gas production helped overcome petroleum import dependence, a commitment to U.S.-based mining and mineral processing could reduce the geopolitical risks of the transition to green energy. And yet it can take seven to 10 years to get environmental and other permits — twice as long as in Canada. This red tape has to be cut. The Biden administration has at times moved in the opposite direction, as when it blocked a copper and nickel mine on federal land in Minnesota. In addition to environmental considerations, there were legitimate concerns about the effect of mining on nearby Indigenous resources, as there are regarding a lithium mine being developed in Nevada. Creative new approaches to resolving these concerns could help all parties involved get to yes. A new Aspen Institute task force report on the issue proposes clarifying the standards for prior consultation with tribal nations, to distinguish between groups most and least directly affected by mining. With more than half of the current U.S. mining workforce expected to retire by 2029, according to the Aspen report, the United States needs a labor-force policy to support mining. U.S. schools conferred just 314 mining and mineral engineering degrees in 2021, essentially unchanged from a decade earlier, when the economy and population were smaller.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

Environmentalists should remember: The question is not whether mining will occur but where. If not under regulated conditions in this country, it could well be in places such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s leading cobalt source. Though companies there have cleaned up their act recently, working conditions remain poor and a significant minority of the substance still comes from artisanal mines, often dug by children.

Be realistic: China’s market share in mining and processing is so substantial that the United States could not replace it even with gargantuan subsidies or ultra-streamlined regulation for domestic production. Nor would sourcing all minerals domestically necessarily be optimal. A protected and subsidized domestic supply chain could snap, too, forcing a costly scramble for new sources abroad. Resiliency through interdependence is both preferable and feasible: Countries aligned with the United States produce or process copper (Chile and Peru), lithium (Chile and Australia) and cobalt (Australia, Finland and Belgium). Several have free-trade agreements with the United States, making electric-vehicle inputs they provide eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act’s incentives. Further “friend-shoring” deals could create and coordinate a free flow of critical minerals among like-minded countries.

There could be an opportunity to start this and other conversations in Paris on Sept. 28, when the International Energy Agency hosts the first Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit. The United States has to help keep the planet safer for future generations without playing into the hands of governments that would make the planet less safe for this country and the values it represents. The time for talking about that is running out, though, and the time to act is fast approaching.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...