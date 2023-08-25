Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

“A summer so lawless in D.C., it feels like the Wild West” was the headline on a column I wrote on Aug. 28, 2015 —almost eight years ago. “Law-breaking takes place with impunity.” “The brazenness is staggering.” Words from days gone by. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight The column noted that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had said repeat offenders were the city’s chief problem. Dozens of homicide suspects, she said, were under supervision pending trial or on probation or parole at the time they were accused of homicides. And almost half of them had prior gun-related arrests in D.C.

Didn’t D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III make similar headline-grabbing points this year before calling it quits and taking a job with the FBI? Indeed, he did. At issue now, as back then, is what’s being done about the problem.

The point in calling attention to the eighth anniversary of that D.C. crime assessment is that the Wild West spirit alive in 2015 is still thriving and engulfing the city in broad daylight, ensnaring people of all ages.

Advertisement

Carjacking is not a skill that children should have under their belts by the time they are 12. It’s something, however, that too many of our children know how to do.

Follow this author Colbert I. King 's opinions Follow

Including, apparently, the 12-year-old boy who was arrested and charged this week with an attempted carjacking Sunday in Anacostia. Have a sense of déjà vu? You well should.

In May, two other 12-year-old boys were arrested for carjacking-related crimes, and one was charged for nine separate instances of robbery or carjacking.

Those three 12-year-old children were preceded in their actions by a 12-year-old boy who, in March 2021, was arrested and accused of multiple attempted armed carjackings — three unsuccessful and one successful — all within an hour.

And so it is going with some of our youths.

That eight-year-old column quoted a neighbor waiting at a bus stop in Southeast D.C. who told a local TV station, “It’s the danger zone right here. This whole neighborhood is dangerous.” Two weeks ago, angry and frustrated. D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who represents much of Southeast, said something similar.

Advertisement

Some readers rightly accuse me of having churned out columns like this piece for years (nearly 30, by my reckoning) without coming up with answers or solutions. “Same old, same old.” Boring and predictable King screeds, they say.

Guilty as charged. Aggrieved readers, I apologize for ruining your day or putting you to sleep. I make no excuses, however, for turning and returning to the gloomier side of life in our nation’s capital.

There are people living and working in this town who are worried sick about whether they will make it home to their families. Children who are scared to go to school or the playground. There are people — too many — who don’t go out at night, who think twice about where and when to shop, fill the gas tank or use an ATM. I write about them and the dangers they face and about the worries that keep them up at night. I write about the eminent political elites in the John Wilson Building who show less concern for the safety and security of ordinary citizens than they do for their own self-aggrandizement.

Advertisement

Those 12-year-old boys weren’t born to be carjackers. They and hundreds of children and teens like them aren’t growing up to rob, steal, carry guns and, when caught, get handcuffed and hauled off by the police. I write about them, too. Not based on what I have been told by think tank experts on juvenile behavior. But based on what I’ve come to know as a Black man who grew up in this racially and class-stratified city, and as a father, grandfather and mentor, as well as a limb on a large family tree with branches extending from Penn State to the state pen.

We have children in our city who don’t know what it’s like to be really loved, to be wanted and to feel safe. To be taught about life and how to navigate it, in ways and through methods they can’t learn at school. Children with a family — mother, father, an elder — to correct and discipline them, and help them negotiate the good and bad times that come with growing up. Yes, over the years, I have written and talked about them and about how we have let them down.

I’m disgusted that city leaders, in a tight budget year, can come up with $750,000 to repurpose four of the city’s tennis courts for use as pickleball courts but can’t marshal our resources to help build strong family structures in our city. That we — parents, preachers, politicians, community pontificators — who profess that Black lives matter have yet to prove it by throwing all we have at the problems these children face.