A flash flood Aug. 14 overwhelmed District Dogs, a canine day-care facility on Rhode Island Avenue NE, killing 10 dogs and breaking the hearts of their owners. The tragic circumstances stem in part from the city’s botched emergency response, in which first responders weren’t properly alerted to the urgency of the inundation, in which 20 dogs were rescued. The initial signal was that the facility had sprung a water leak. “I would have liked to be able to get there earlier,” D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said at a news conference Aug. 21.

Mark down another failure for the D.C. office entrusted with dispatching help to people in their moments of greatest need. Office of Unified Communications Director Heather McGaffin told reporters that the staffer responsible for the miscue remained on the job. “This person does not have a conduct issue. This was a performance issue. We are addressing that,” McGaffin said. Oversight from the D.C. Council should address the office’s conduct and performance.

However, emergency responders shouldn’t have to pull off a rescue operation at a D.C. business where incoming water batters walls and traps dogs. Heading off such crises is the job of the municipal storm water drainage system — and a significant upgrade is nearing completion.

Since 2018, D.C. Water, the city’s water and sewer authority, has been building the Northeast Boundary Tunnel, an infrastructure project costing $583 million and spanning roughly five miles from the RFK Stadium site up to Rhode Island Avenue and west to R Street NW. D.C. residents, whether they realize it, are familiar with the project, with the obstacle course of orange barrels, lane switches and detours that tunnel construction has prompted along Rhode Island Avenue and other streets. Completion is slated for September.

The payoff will be twofold. First, the communities around District Dogs will benefit. John Lisle, a spokesman for D.C. Water, said in an interview that the current sewer system can handle between 1.17 and 1.44 inches of rain in 30 minutes. The Northeast Boundary Tunnel is designed to handle 1.75 inches of rainfall in 30 minutes, Lisle said. Considering that the District Dogs disaster resulted from 1.85 inches of rain in a 30-minute period on Aug. 14, according to a D.C. Water measurement, the upgraded system could have swallowed much of the downpour.

After flooding swamped this neighborhood in 2012, D.C. Water accelerated work on the new tunnel, with a completion goal of March 2023, though pandemic precautions and other factors delayed completion. Studies going back at least as far as 1955 have identified low-lying neighborhoods along Rhode Island Avenue as being particularly vulnerable to flooding.

The other beneficiary will be the Anacostia River. A third of D.C. runs on what’s known as a combined sewer system, meaning that storm water and sewage from businesses and residences mingle in the same pipes — a setup common in Northeastern and Midwestern communities. When the system sustains monsoon-like rainfall, the network becomes overwhelmed and pushes the excess into local tributaries — the Anacostia and Potomac rivers and Rock Creek. Such unfortunate events occurred in the Anacostia about 75 times per year before authorities embarked on upgrades nearly two decades ago, said Christopher E. Williams, president and CEO of the Anacostia Watershed Society. “It was as awful as you might imagine,” Williams said. “It would stink, and you could see visible sewage in the water.”

In 2000, the Anacostia Watershed Society and other outfits sued D.C. Water, among other entities, in seeking improvements to the system, resulting in a 2005 consent decree that bound the authority to modernize the system. The result? Once the Northeast Boundary Tunnel is chugging along, the volume of sewage tumbling into the Anacostia will be reduced by 98 percent from pre-consent-decree levels. Based on D.C. Water projections, there will be just two annual sewage-overflow events in the river.

“I’m optimistic that within the next several years, we’ll able to open the Anacostia in some places to swimming,” Williams said. (D.C. Water is also working on projects to reduce sewage flows to the Potomac and Rock Creek.)

What’s good for local waters is also good for the Chesapeake Bay, an estuary polluted by runoff from farms, suburban communities and cities. A report earlier this year found that “water quality conditions in many regions of the estuary have been slow to respond to restoration efforts.” Some environmentalists have expressed concerns that the salutary downstream effects of combined-sewer upgrades will be swamped by climate change, though Lisle said that D.C. Water has built facilities that are 20 percent larger than its statistical models require.