Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Aug. 12 front-page article “Judge imposes strictures on Trump’s pretrial statements” described District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan’s remarks on what former president Donald Trump would be forbidden to talk about under her protective order.

The headline on the continuation of the article read, “Judge limits Trump’s speech to protect trial’s ‘integrity.’” Why was the word “integrity” in quotation marks? Was it being used satirically? (It was unnecessary to use quotation marks because it is a term of art under the law.)

The article did not mention these salient facts about protective orders:

1. Protective orders are fairly common in many criminal cases.

2. Protective orders serve two functions. One is to ensure that the case is tried in the court of law and not in the court of public opinion. (Hence, to preserve the integrity of the case.) Another is to protect the safety of those involved in the case and to prevent interference in testimony.

Meanwhile, Colbert I. King pointed out in his Aug. 12 op-ed, “Trump says, ‘I’m coming after you.’ We should take him at his word.,” that Trump’s words inspired the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and King warned that we must be prepared for the next attack. Trump’s verbal attacks are already affecting the security of the individuals he targets and of the court system.

Jill McGowan, Silver Spring

Judge imposes “strictures,” said the Aug. 12 front-page headline “Judge imposes strictures on Trump’s pretrial statements.”

What is a “stricture,” pray tell?

Oh, now I see: The headline for the continuation of the article — “Judge limits Trump’s speech to protect trial’s ‘integrity’” — explained it quite clearly.

As described in the first paragraph of the article, the judge overseeing the prosecution of the alleged criminal conspiracy “said Friday that while every American has a First Amendment right to free speech, it is ‘not absolute.’”

Kevin Sweeney, Manassas

Even the experts sometimes get it wrong

It was difficult to read the Aug. 14 news article “Biden maintains close ties with biggest inflation critic,” about economist Lawrence H. Summers’s analysis of the U.S. economic situation. The article was too hesitant to advance one obvious interpretation: Perhaps Summers was wrong when he projected high inflation levels and unemployment.

Instead of coming out with a clear line, the article subjected readers to tortured writing, such as: “Increasingly, that prediction [of millions of lost jobs] looks unlikely to be right.” And later on: “But Summers has also made predictions that still do not appear to have been borne out, at least not yet.” The latter sentence would just as easily apply to a whole slew of predictions made by a wide range of folks, not just the projections from one of America’s leading economists.

And, indeed, Summers is a highly respected economist for a lot of good reasons. But he has been wrong before. Maybe when it comes to analyzing President Biden’s economic policies, Summers is just, again, simply wrong.

Philippe Benoit, Washington

Misstated power

The Aug. 13 Metro article “Jurors hard to find in abortion access trial” misrepresented the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Supreme Court did not overturn “the fundamental right to abortion.” It said the decision to restrict or protect abortion was for the states to decide.

Louise Lynn, Washington

Keep the ogling to Zillow

Regarding the Aug. 10 Local Living article “Wesley Heights home reflects Georgian style”:

Why are the real estate articles about expensive houses that sell for millions of dollars? They seem to appeal to our prurient interest in the lifestyles of the rich and famous rather than any real newsworthiness relative to real estate in the Washington area.

I acknowledge that some houses do have historical or architectural significance, but, too often, the appeal seems primarily to be about cost and extravagance. How about articles about positive and creative examples of affordable housing? Or about effective responses to Arlington’s new “missing middle” zoning changes? Or simply good housing for under $750,000? All of these topics would be relevant to far more readers and promote more substantive discussion about real estate in the area than yet another multimillion-dollar home with glittering chandeliers and elegant wallpaper.

Paul Kelsch, Alexandria

Mystical coverage

As an original ticket holder for the Washington Mystics and a fan for 25 years, I commend The Post’s Sports section, specifically Kareem Copeland, on coverage of our hometown Women’s National Basketball Association team.

The team plays in the summer, which is the Commanders’ offseason, but in the past, Sports-front coverage appeared to be all Washington football. It is refreshing to go to the Sports section after a Mystics game and see a section-front article about the team’s performance.

Terry Boyd, Annandale

CD lovers swim upstream

Extolling the virtues of music on compact discs, with their accompanying informative printed liner notes, Richard Juhnke suggested in his July 28 letter, “A bit extra with your music,” that consumers “see if you can find it on CD.” We agree with the sentiment but are mindful of its implications and challenges.

Once one has the CD in hand, good luck finding a player in a newer-model car or even the roomiest laptop or desktop computer. This illustrates a particular kind of planned obsolescence, in which progress is assumed to demand elimination of earlier approaches. We still go to the movies despite the growing ease of watching films in our own living rooms, and we appreciate scenic road trips or train rides even when faster jet travel is available. Streaming is a remarkable advance, but sometimes listening without the need for an internet connection makes more sense.

The Montgomery County Public Library has some 8,000 audiobooks on CD. For example, at present, all six multi-disc copies of Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” are checked out, with dozens of names on the waiting list. Why should it be so difficult to listen to CDs while driving, when the now-missing technology had been working fine in automobile infotainment systems for years?

We are advocating not the halting of progress but rather the embracing of options, enabling some who applauded the original letter we cited to keep walking right past the CD section and leave with a record on vinyl.

Matthew V. Rudorfer, Potomac

Lowell J. Rudorfer, Silver Spring

Brush with fame

John Kelly’s Aug. 8 Metro column, “Readers’ tales of famous people flying under the radar,” reminded me of a similar incident I experienced years ago in the CBS Building in New York City.

My husband and I were sitting in the reception area waiting for our son who worked there. People were returning from lunch, and I spotted some of the wonderful commentators we admired. The man sitting next to me found it amusing that I said their names and was so excited to see them in person.

Later, my son told me that his colleagues were laughing about a woman in the lobby who knew the names and faces of all of the commentators but failed to recognize Don Johnson of “Miami Vice” sitting next to her. Sorry, we didn’t watch that program!

Alice L. Haber, Frederick

The connection is mind-blowing

Kristen Martin’s Aug. 7 Book World essay, “On bestseller list, self-help and unsettled science collide,” was a refreshing course correction to the misunderstood and misused research into the physical correlates of the psyche.

Any moment of life has a simultaneous expression mentally, physiologically, chemically, electrically and whatever other ways we can measure. It’s holistic. Holographic. The whole mind/body thing. But whenever research is able to demonstrate the connection, it’s touted as some new evidence of the one system “causing” the effect on the other. No.

For observational research, this interplay can be stimulated and observed in any channel of this dynamic. My perspective on this comes from more than four decades of practice as a clinical psychologist and, more relevant here, research into the behavioral, emotional, physiological and psychological manifestations of sensory stimulation in neonates and infants. It’s all simultaneous — we can measure activity electrically, chemically, emotionally and psychologically for any moment of life. And each can be regarded as equally valid subtitles to essential experience.

Helen West, Washington

Name Important Language

The Aug. 14 Sports article “College athlete trading cards are here. What are they worth?” referred to the NIL, the NIL era and what NIL might mean for the marketplace. But it never said what NIL stands for.

National Impotence League? Nature’s Iliteracy Lesson?

Nope: Name Image Likeness. But the story didn’t say so.

My irritation at this occasional mistake results from more than my journalism background, I think. Even if writers believe most readers will know the meaning of a term, they should realize some might not.

John Campbell, Washington

The gift of libraries

Regarding Alexandra Petri’s Aug. 8 Tuesday Opinion column, “Welcome to the discipline center. It used to be a library.”:

Merriam-Webster’s fourth definition of “discipline” is “a field of study,” which works just fine when it comes to libraries.

A library visit, of course, should never be a punishment, despite that being the dictionary’s second definition of “discipline.”

Collections of books, usually involving volumes on nearly every extant topic, exist for learning. Self-discipline might be necessary for some to use libraries. For most people, borrowing books is cheaper than assembling a library; expensive encyclopedias become dated too quickly.

Andrew Carnegie did his part in fostering learning. Once a poor kid from Scotland, he founded 1,689 free public libraries in the United States to help people expand their knowledge, whatever their financial status. His reputation for that might outweigh his becoming one of America’s richest men by expanding the steel industry.

Carl Eifert, Alexandria

Beauty behind the paint

Sebastian Smee’s Aug. 13 Great Works, In Focus column, “She was many times a model for others, then painted herself” [Arts & Style], was a riveting tribute to a relatively unknown artist. Victorine Meurent’s self-portrait, now in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, is a reclamation. When I “met” Meurent in Paris in 1985, she was naked, modeling in Édouard Manet’s “Le Déjeuner sur l’Herbe” (1863). As a 20-year-old art history student, I was enthralled by the nude model brazenly observing her viewer.

By the time breast cancer required my disfiguring surgeries, I’d forgotten all about Meurent and her unabashed freedom. Then, 10 years later, restored by reconstructive surgery, I recalled her confident gaze and wondered about Manet’s muse. Who was this redheaded woman, beyond her role as naked model? As Smee highlighted, I discovered V. Meurent, as she signed her work, was also a painter. In a museum outside Paris, a few of her paintings remained. In Colombes, with a museum curator, I learned of the recently discovered self-portrait — at the time, not yet authenticated.

After our tour, the curator graciously invited me to tea and told me of the others. “You are one of the many who have come to talk about ‘Victorine,’ ” she said. “Women from Ireland, Korea, England and Japan have all been here to ask about her. … In France, we are looking more at the art than at the person. But it seems the rest are intrigued by her personal story.”

Days later, invited by gallery owner Édouard Ambroselli, I stood before her recently discovered self-portrait, her memoir in paint. As Smee described, Self-portraits “are a demonstration of agency, a way to say: This is how I’m trying to see myself, and maybe how you might see me too.”

Meurent gazed once again directly at me. In my final search of her, she was creative, elegant and full of confidence. Perhaps it was the gaze of the painter I connected with in our earliest encounters. Like Meurent, we are all so much more than our bodies. I’m delighted many more can view Meurent in her new home in Boston and embody the confidence she exudes.

Janet Pfeffer, New York

A way to clean up the messy Medicaid renewal process

Catherine Rampell’s Aug. 3 op-ed, “Millions of Americans are being purged from Medicaid — mostly over paperwork,” missed an opportunity to share with readers what can be done should they find themselves in a situation similar to that of baby Avery Quick and her mother, Amanda, who lost their Medicaid health insurance coverage.

The unwinding of Medicaid protections has caused at least 3.8 million Americans to lose Medicaid coverage, as noted by Rampell in her timely op-ed. The loss of Medicaid coverage is devastating, and we applaud the focus on this issue.

As her op-ed noted, since April, when the pandemic protections ended, many Americans have been dropped because of clerical errors and for not applying for eligibility redetermination. It is good news that Amanda and Avery Quick now have their coverage reinstated.

To minimize these problems in D.C., the District’s Medicaid agency launched an aggressive outreach campaign through numerous communication channels to inform residents of their Medicaid status and to urge them to apply for eligibility redetermination. We encourage residents to respond promptly to these notices to maintain coverage.

For residents no longer eligible for Medicaid because their income increased, state-based exchanges offer private insurance plans as an option. And in the District there is enrollment help for residents transitioning from Medicaid.

The availability of private health insurance through the state exchanges, including in the District through D.C. Health Link, has been a missing piece in much of the Medicaid-unwinding stories. We hope this will be included in subsequent stories, as it offers a solution for many people who will lose Medicaid coverage.

Wayne Turnage, Washington

The writer is D.C.’s deputy mayor of health and human services.

Mila Kofman, Washington