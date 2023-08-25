Opinion Vivek Ramaswamy raises his hand during a debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee on Wednesday. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Donald Trump won the debate — hands down. If you missed Wednesday’s confrontation among eight Republican presidential candidates not named Trump, all you need to know can be seen in a six-second clip midway through the debate. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight The Fox News moderators, noting that the “elephant not in the room” had been indicted on 91 counts in four separate criminal cases, asked the candidates whether they would still support Trump as the Republican nominee if he’s convicted.

“Please raise your hand if you would,” Bret Baier requested.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman running as a Trump clone, shot his arm up within a fraction of a second and held it high, like a teacher’s pet begging to be called upon.

Next went up the hands of former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott — not as lightning fast as Ramaswamy’s, but quick enough that the delay probably was a result of slower reflexes rather than mental hesitation.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stole a quick glance at the others, then raised his hand a half-second later. The audience cheers grew louder.

Advertisement

At this moment, Ron DeSantis, the robotic and calculating Florida governor, looked around, assessing his options. He then raised his hand halfway — after a full 3.2 seconds.

Follow this author Dana Milbank 's opinions Follow

Former vice president Mike Pence then shot his hand up — and the rally around the front-runner was complete.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who positions himself as a stout Trump critic, raised an index finger.

“Governor Christie, you were kind of late to the game, but you raised your hand?” asked a surprised Baier.

“No,” Christie tried to explain. “I’m doing this” (wagging his finger side to side), “not this” (holding up his palm).

For some moments after the other hands went down, Ramaswamy kept his high, grinning broadly.

The only one on stage not to join in was former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson — an anti-Trumper whose support for the nomination is in asterisk category. “Obviously,” he said, “I’m not going to support somebody who’s been convicted of a serious felony.” The crowd lustily booed both him and Christie, who is also an afterthought in the polls.

Thus did the Republican presidential contenders show their hands — in ways they likely didn’t intend. (Trump, for his part, pointedly refuses to commit to supporting the Republican ticket if one of his rivals gets the nomination.) Ramaswany, Scott, Pence, DeSantis and Burgum even wore matching Trump-red ties.

It left viewers with an obvious question: If the leading contenders for the GOP nomination are all Trump cheerleaders, why are they even bothering to have a primary? Why wouldn’t voters just go with the genuine article rather than one of his sycophants?

Advertisement

The only difference among them is how quickly their knees hit the floor when told to genuflect before Trump. Ramaswamy, Haley and Scott do it reflexively, while DeSantis and Pence do it with calculation. But the result is the same: They have effectively ceded the field to the former president.

The debaters otherwise tiptoed around Trump for most of the evening. DeSantis even scolded the moderators for asking about him. “Is this what we’re going to be focusing on, going forward, the rehashing of this?”

Baier was ready for this. “Let me just say to Governor DeSantis: We spend an hour talking about policy. …Trump is beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls. So, it is a factor in the GOP primaries.”

A factor? Trump is the only factor — and will remain so as long as his primary opponents timidly fail to challenge him.

Advertisement

Indeed, why are we paying attention to these Trump understudies at all? We might as well be watching the original. And, so, I went to the platform formerly known as Twitter to watch the former president talk to a former Fox News host.

In Tucker Carlson’s 46-minute interview with Trump, which not coincidentally dropped on Wednesday night, we were treated to the following:

Trump called Hutchinson “weak and pathetic” and Christie “like a savage maniac. He’s like a lunatic.”

Carlson, saying he’s “not a conspiracy person at all,” claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was killed and Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, “lied” and covered it up. Trump agreed that “it’s possible.”

Carlson proposed that Trump’s opponents are “going to try and kill you.” Trump concurred that they are “savage animals” and “sick, really sick.” He further identified them as “fascists and they’re radical-left lunatics and they’re destroying our country with the all-electric cars and the windmills.”

Advertisement

Trump went on at length about how the 2020 election was “rigged” and said he doesn’t expect President Biden to make it to the 2024 vote. He “can’t speak, can’t walk, can’t talk. I don’t think he gets to the starting gate.” He added that Biden “looks terrible on the beach” and “it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks.”

Carlson proposed that Vice President Harris, age 58, “seems pretty senile, too.” Trump added that “she speaks in rhyme” and offered an example: “The bus will go here, and then the bus will go there, because that’s what buses do.”

On and on they went, in random fashion. Carlson called CNN host Chris Wallace a “bitchy little man.” Trump called Biden a Manchurian candidate, then attacked former president Jimmy Carter at length for transferring the Panama Canal to Panama. (“We gave it away for $1.”)

Advertisement

Trump offered thoughts on his four indictments (“Bulls---. It’s all bulls---.”). He claimed he stopped the Environmental Protection Agency from requiring “sinks where no water comes out.” And he ended by validating Carlson’s hypothesis that the country is moving toward civil war and violence: “There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen. And that’s probably a bad combination.”

It was vintage Trump, with equal parts paranoia, violence, conspiracy theories, insults, goofy nonsense and lies. Surely, even a large number of Republican voters don’t want another four years of this from the White House.

Yet Trump’s (nominal) opponents raise their hands to affirm him. And the rest of us can only throw our hands in the air.