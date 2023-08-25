Share Comment on this story Comment

Robert Gebelhoff was correct in his Aug. 18 op-ed, “Tame the pot beast before it can’t be stopped,” that the federal government’s flat-earth approach to the emerging state-legal cannabis market is untenable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That said, he underemphasized the degree to which state governments have stepped in to fill this void. State-legal cannabis markets are not a free-for-all. Most aspects of these markets — licensing of manufacturers and retailers, product quality testing, tax rates, packaging and THC concentration — are determined and regulated by state laws and state regulators.

This scenario is hardly without precedent. Following the federal government’s repeal of alcohol prohibition, state and local governments moved in to enact their own laws regulating the production and sale of booze. Many remain in effect today. This is why beer laws in California are very different from the rules in Pennsylvania.

Of course, elements of the alcoholic beverage market — such as regulations on advertising, marketing and labeling — are overseen by federal agencies. Such limited federal oversight and standardization would similarly be welcome in the cannabis space, particularly manufacturing practices and product contaminant testing. However, no such oversight is possible as long as the federal government clings to the outdated notion that marijuana belongs in the same category as heroin.

When nearly half the states have moved away from this absurd notion — and when nearly 70 percent of Americans reject it — a change in federal policy is necessary and long overdue.

Paul Armentano, Washington