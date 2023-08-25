Share Comment on this story Comment

This week, we reconsider the timing of efforts to stop the return to power by four-time-indicted, disgraced former president Donald Trump, pick the person of the week and look at two thought-provoking books. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What caught my eye Democracy defenders have been anxiously watching the court calendars in Florida, D.C., Georgia and New York in hopes that a conviction before the Republican National Convention next July could derail Trump's presidential nomination. But how realistic is that?

The key date for dislodging the Trump juggernaut could come much earlier — say, on Super Tuesday on March 5. By then, if Trump has essentially sealed the nomination with devoted delegates ready to go to the convention in Milwaukee, it is hard to imagine that even a criminal conviction could shake his cult’s faith in him. Indeed, his true believers might find it more important to stick with him and thereby short-circuit his prosecution (either by a constitutionally dubious “self-pardon” or merely disabling the Justice Department’s cases).

Therefore, a concerted effort to stop Trump by rallying to an electable alternative must get underway soon to have any chance of blocking his nomination. Otherwise, Republicans might wind up with a presumptive nominee who subsequently gets convicted of serious crimes.

As they search for an alternative, Republicans should seriously consider whether Trump could be excluded from the ballot. Two legal scholars, William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen, in a well-regarded and deeply researched law-review article (“The Sweep and Force of Section Three”), as well as former conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig and constitutional guru and Supreme Court advocate Laurence H. Tribe, have made the powerful case that Trump is barred from holding federal office. They argue that because Trump “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” he is automatically disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

They contend that Section 3 is self-executing, meaning that no action (e.g., congressional vote, impeachment, conviction) is required. Any and every public official involved in the election process can and should make the judgment to bar Trump from the ballot, though the issue would no doubt be adjudicated in court.

In practice, that means that secretaries of state and local officials could refuse to list Trump on their ballots, or state legislators, governors and congressional representatives could refuse to certify any electors of him — just as would be the case if Trump had not been born in the United States or had not met the age qualification. Even if Trump is disqualified in only a couple of swing states (say, Michigan and Nevada), any realistic hope of victory would evaporate.

Presidential candidate and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson has figured it out. “There would have to be a separate lawsuit that would be filed in which there would be a finding that the former president engaged in insurrection, and that would disqualify him. That’s one avenue,” he said in a CNN interview. “The other way would be that, if a specific state made that determination their own, then that would put the burden on someone else challenging that.” He added, “I think it’s a serious jeopardy for Donald Trump under our Constitution and not being qualified.” Hutchinson is right about that.

Alas, nothing might dissuade MAGA primary voters from nominating Trump. In that case, a broad coalition of Americans will simply have to defeat him in November 2024 — decisively.

Distinguished person of the week

Bernardo Arévalo, an anti-corruption, pro-democracy candidate for president in Guatemala, won in a landslide this week. He had pulled off a stunning second-place finish in the initial round of voting, only to have his party temporarily declared illegal and his offices raided. When the United States is struggling to shore up democracies, security and economic prosperity in Central America to slow the flood of immigrants, Arévalo’s win offers the hope, at least, of reform and change.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on democracy itself. “The stakes … could not be higher for Guatemala’s teetering democracy. In recent years, the country has seen a dramatic erosion of the rule of law and a sharp slide toward authoritarianism,” wrote Adriana Beltrán in Responsible Statecraft. “The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has presided over a crackdown against critics and perceived enemies. The electoral process itself has been highly contentious and fraught with uncertainty as the corrupt establishment has used its muscle to maintain its grip on power.” (Dozens of judges and prosecutors have fled the country in fear of government reprisals.)

Arévalo has promised to “seek a new spring” and “to boost security and improve Guatemala’s tattered public-health and education systems,” the Wall Street Journal reported. It won’t be easy to root out corruption, but he has laid out a compelling vision for the country. (From the Journal: “Arévalo said his government would work with the U.S. to crack down on graft and promote trade and investment to help cut the flow of migrants. He said he would keep taxes and public debt low, and respect the central bank’s autonomy.”)

The Guatemalan people have refused to accept the status quo and endure endemic corruption. When Arévalo’s party was nearly shut down, people took to the streets to protest, joining a chorus of international critics. The Biden administration now has every reason to help Arévalo succeed with generous financial and diplomatic support. If democracy and reform can take hold in Guatemala, then perhaps there is hope for other Latin American countries.

Something different

While MAGA fanatics try to rewrite history, ban books and censor educators, two books underscore the importance of complete, accurate and nuanced accounts of our past. Diane McWhorter’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Carry Me Home: Birmingham, Alabama: The Climactic Battle of the Civil Rights Revolution” and David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” provide compelling accounts of horrifying aspects of our collective history. (A movie based on the latter will be released this year, but don’t skip the finely crafted and deeply reported book.) By each focusing in-depth on one locale, the authors open up the larger story of white nationalism, belying the notion that these were isolated incidents.

McWhorter’s deep dive into one Southern city documents the competing personalities and strands within the civil rights movement. She examines the tension between activists who had engaged in radical-left politics and those deflecting redbaiters; the role of young activists who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat (and Bull Connor’s dogs); and the class divisions among White people. Most effectively, McWhorter teases out the nefarious connection between industrialists, police and the Ku Klux Klan.

Meanwhile, Grann’s account reminds us of how selectively history has been taught. Did you learn in school about the systematic theft of the mineral resources and mass murder of Osage tribe members during the “Reign of Terror”? I sure didn’t. The cascading atrocities — from banishment to theft to murder — robbed them (and the members of many other Native American tribes) of wealth, self-determination, security, culture and family. All of that was compounded by the sin of silence, which largely obliterated their suffering and sought to alleviate us of the moral consequences of these atrocities.

No wonder the MAGA crowd wants to airbrush white nationalism’s history and its ongoing impact. Though we cannot be held to account for the sins of the past, we need to recognize that stealing others’ wealth, exploiting labor and excluding some Americans from economic opportunity resulted in lasting harm to some and accumulated benefits to others. We now share the obligation to work toward a more just democracy.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week's Q&A

Guest: Did Trump make a huge tactical error by not paying the legal fees of his fellow defendants? Isn’t this even more incentive for his co-conspirators to flip and testify against him?

Jennifer Rubin: You mean his cheapness might have gotten in the way of his apparent determination to obstruct justice? Even if he did pay their bills, the incentive for them to cooperate — at least in state court, where he cannot pardon them down the road — would be intense. I suspect none of these people really wants to go to jail to protect him.