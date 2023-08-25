Pennsylvania Avenue serves not only the District but the nation as well. Deference must be first paid to our national interest for its unifying effect on the country in times of celebration and sorrow. Therefore, a central motorway used in honor and memory is essential.

For city life to flourish with renewed interest in and activity around America’s “main street,” respect must be given to the ingredients making city life possible: living and people. And there is no better way to encourage living than to feed it — literally.

If we restrict traffic to public transit only, the air will be cleaner, the noise less and the environment more conducive to the hospitality industry. Increased pedestrian traffic is the lifeblood of restaurants and retail. More restaurants means more people during more hours of the day. Let people and their economic engine in — and keep the internal combustion engine and its carbon monoxide out.