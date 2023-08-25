Regarding the Aug. 13 editorial “D.C.’s ‘main street’ is getting its biggest makeover since 1974”:
For city life to flourish with renewed interest in and activity around America’s “main street,” respect must be given to the ingredients making city life possible: living and people. And there is no better way to encourage living than to feed it — literally.
If we restrict traffic to public transit only, the air will be cleaner, the noise less and the environment more conducive to the hospitality industry. Increased pedestrian traffic is the lifeblood of restaurants and retail. More restaurants means more people during more hours of the day. Let people and their economic engine in — and keep the internal combustion engine and its carbon monoxide out.
Mark Koenig, Bethesda