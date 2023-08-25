The excellent Aug. 20 Metro article on land use (misuse?) in Loudoun County, “Fighting to preserve Loudoun’s countryside,” should be expanded to investigate the slow, creeping demise of our prime, national inventory of arable land. It will soon become a matter of utmost national security if this trend is not mitigated.
Every time I pass a new housing or industrial development on what used to be a productive farm, I cringe. Such developments result from local zoning officials’ and developers’ plans and decisions, with no thought given to the impact on the country’s long-term food and water needs. China busily buys up farmland and water rights in foreign countries in a bid to plan ahead, while our politicians immerse themselves in book-banning and reproductive rights. Are they clueless?
We need a national policy geared to the protection of our agricultural interests with a minimum 100-year horizon. Local politicians and bureaucrats are simply not up to the task, and they are too tempted by the dollar and the next election. Food and water security is national security.
John Swenson, Staunton