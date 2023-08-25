The excellent Aug. 20 Metro article on land use (misuse?) in Loudoun County, “ Fighting to preserve Loudoun’s countryside ,” should be expanded to investigate the slow, creeping demise of our prime, national inventory of arable land. It will soon become a matter of utmost national security if this trend is not mitigated.

Every time I pass a new housing or industrial development on what used to be a productive farm, I cringe. Such developments result from local zoning officials’ and developers’ plans and decisions, with no thought given to the impact on the country’s long-term food and water needs. China busily buys up farmland and water rights in foreign countries in a bid to plan ahead, while our politicians immerse themselves in book-banning and reproductive rights. Are they clueless?