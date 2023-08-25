Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Two international crises in the past four years have produced a populist backlash on the American right. The first was the coronavirus pandemic from 2020 to 2023, and the second is Russia’s war against Ukraine, from 2022 to the present. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight The political establishment is fretting over rising Republican skepticism about the role of the United States in the Ukraine war. That skepticism was vividly illustrated at the first GOP debate, where the few candidates who made the case for more U.S. aid to Ukraine are far behind in the primary polls. Donald Trump has made his call for swiftly ending the war a campaign centerpiece.

Meanwhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a distant second to Trump, owed his spot in the center of the debate stage in part to his early opposition to coronavirus shutdowns. DeSantis’s resistance to implementing some pandemic restrictions in Florida in 2020 made him a media target and, soon after, a national conservative figure.

Advertisement

The pandemic and the war have helped shape the modern Republican Party. To understand why Republican voters doubt the national security establishment driving Ukraine policy, it helps to understand why they came to doubt the public health establishment that drove policy during the pandemic. The parallels extend beyond populism’s mistrust of experts.

Follow this author Jason Willick 's opinions Follow

Both crises began with a rally-around-the-flag effect. As the virus tore through New York City in March 2020, the country broadly agreed on the necessity of mitigation measures. And when Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Americans united in support of Kyiv’s defenders.

But it wasn’t long before coronavirus restrictions became a culture-war flash point. Conservatives argued that the restrictions were burdening the economy, education and other parts of social and community life. The war in Ukraine has also polarized the public over time, with a recent CNN poll showing that 71 percent of Republicans oppose new funding for Kyiv. Among Democrats, 62 percent support new funding.

Advertisement

What both crises have in common is the failure of experts to explain when they would end. Republicans broadly supported measures to respond to each crisis, but grew suspicious as the measures seemed to extend indefinitely. That drift can create the impression that experts either don’t know what their end-goal is or prefer to conceal it.

This was especially evident in the coronavirus response. Immediate closures and mask mandates intended to prevent hospital overcrowding in 2020 became generalized measures to slow the virus’s spread until vaccines arrived. Even when vaccines became generally available in early 2021, public health experts pushed to continue restrictions for more than a year as new variants emerged. What was the public health goal — sparing emergency rooms, or slowing the spread, or eradicating the virus altogether?

The U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s defense has similarly featured ambiguous objectives. President Biden has said the United States will back Ukraine “as long as it takes,” leaving “it” undefined. The most ambitious goals include the total expulsion of Russia from all Ukrainian territories, plus war-crimes trials for Russian leaders — which, in practice, could happen only if there was a regime change in Moscow.

Advertisement

Alternatively, Washington could try to press Russia and Ukraine into a negotiated settlement. House progressives called for negotiations in October 2022, but were forced to withdraw their letter amid a political outcry. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, broached the same prospect shortly after, but he was mostly ignored. This year, much of Washington anticipated that Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive would push Russia into peace talks on Ukraine’s terms.

But with the counteroffensive now falling well short of expectations, the timeline for a negotiated settlement is being pushed back again. As the Wall Street Journal reported: “Russia’s war on Ukraine is in danger of becoming a protracted struggle that lasts several more years. The reason isn’t just that the front-line combat is a slow-moving slog, but also that none of the main actors have political goals that are both clear and attainable.”

I don’t think the Republican populists have necessarily been right on coronavirus policy or on the Ukraine war. Certain social-distancing behaviors in the months before the vaccine was available likely saved a great deal of lives. And if reports on the destruction of Russia’s military capacity are correct, U.S. taxpayers’ investment in Ukraine thus far has, for the most part, been money well spent.

Advertisement

But I can’t share many commentators’ fury and indignation at Republican voters for being skeptical of another expert-driven endeavor without an endgame. Populists might be impatient, but their policy skepticism is sometimes vindicated in the end. Pandemic school closures did turn out to be deeply destructive, especially for students from poor families. And the public health authorities did in some cases try to keep restrictions in place after the costs exceeded the benefits.

Populism is often portrayed as a narrow and bigoted impulse. But it can also help expand elite tunnel vision. Public health authorities were so focused on the virus from 2020 to 2022 that they gave short shrift to other dimensions of national well-being. And if the national security focus on Ukraine escalates and stretches out for years, consuming more American weapons, the U.S. military’s capacity elsewhere in the world will be depleted.

It’s easy to bemoan the fact that Republicans appear to be spurning Ukraine hawks in the presidential primary, while giving the glibly anti-interventionist Vivek Ramaswamy his moment in the sun. It’s more difficult — but more productive — to actually describe a realistic endgame for the war.

Advertisement

The idea that the war could end if only the Biden administration would give Ukraine “the weapons it needs to win” is about as useful as the 2020 idea that the pandemic could end if only more Americans observed social distancing. It might make a difference, but there’s no magic bullet.