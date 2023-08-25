Regarding the Aug. 18 front-page article “U.S. expects Kyiv to fall short”:
President Biden’s stumbling hesitancy is making Russian President Vladimir Putin very happy. Had Ukraine received F-16 jets (and trained pilots) a year ago, Russian forces would have had a hard time turning eastern Ukraine into a minefield, and Ukrainian forces would now be decimating Russian forces behind the front line. Mr. Biden’s refusal to give long-range missiles means Mr. Putin can sit back in Moscow and pummel Ukraine, knowing Ukraine has no way to respond.
Western sanctions might be hurting Russians, but they’ve done nothing to slow Russia’s military. Mr. Biden’s legacy in Ukraine will be “a day late and a dollar short.”
Bob Meyer, Herndon