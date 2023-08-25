The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Ukraine’s failure will be Biden’s failure

August 25, 2023 at 2:48 p.m. EDT
Ukrainian heavy equipment on June 19 along the the Southern frontline in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. (Sasha Maslov for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 18 front-page article “U.S. expects Kyiv to fall short”:

If Kyiv falls short, it will largely be because Washington has fallen short. Time and again, the United States and its NATO allies have authorized the transfer of weapons Ukraine needed six months previously. By the time those weapons are actually delivered, the war and Russian forces have moved on.

President Biden’s stumbling hesitancy is making Russian President Vladimir Putin very happy. Had Ukraine received F-16 jets (and trained pilots) a year ago, Russian forces would have had a hard time turning eastern Ukraine into a minefield, and Ukrainian forces would now be decimating Russian forces behind the front line. Mr. Biden’s refusal to give long-range missiles means Mr. Putin can sit back in Moscow and pummel Ukraine, knowing Ukraine has no way to respond.

Western sanctions might be hurting Russians, but they’ve done nothing to slow Russia’s military. Mr. Biden’s legacy in Ukraine will be “a day late and a dollar short.”

Bob Meyer, Herndon

