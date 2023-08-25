The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The well-being of children matters more than religious views

August 25, 2023 at 2:37 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

Kathleen Parker might have considered for her Aug. 20 op-ed, “In Massachusetts, religion has become an obstacle to adoption,” the child’s perspective regarding the potential harm entailed in placing LGBTQIA+ children with families whose religious or moral views target them for denigration.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

As someone who was adopted as a child, I am certainly grateful to my parents for adopting me, for their love and support, and for the life path they started me down. But, at the same time, having recognized that I was gay at a young age — and at a time when even non-devout Catholics such as my adoptive parents demonized homosexuality — I spent my youth internalizing the sense that there was something wrong with me, and feared that my parents would find out who I really was and reject me.

Rejection looms particularly large for adoptees because being kicked out of the home when the going gets tough seems like a distinct possibility when the ties of biology do not bind your family together.

Given today’s greater societal acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community, why should honoring the religious views of prospective foster or adoptive parents matter more than the health and well-being of children? Or, put differently, how is it in a child’s best interest to be placed in an environment that instills in them the sense that they are deeply flawed — and maintains them in an extended, or even permanent, state of precarity?

Anthony C. Infanti, Pittsburgh

Loading...