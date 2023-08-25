Kathleen Parker might have considered for her Aug. 20 op-ed, “In Massachusetts, religion has become an obstacle to adoption,” the child’s perspective regarding the potential harm entailed in placing LGBTQIA+ children with families whose religious or moral views target them for denigration.
Rejection looms particularly large for adoptees because being kicked out of the home when the going gets tough seems like a distinct possibility when the ties of biology do not bind your family together.
Given today’s greater societal acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community, why should honoring the religious views of prospective foster or adoptive parents matter more than the health and well-being of children? Or, put differently, how is it in a child’s best interest to be placed in an environment that instills in them the sense that they are deeply flawed — and maintains them in an extended, or even permanent, state of precarity?
Anthony C. Infanti, Pittsburgh