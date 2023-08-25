Kathleen Parker might have considered for her Aug. 20 op-ed, “ In Massachusetts, religion has become an obstacle to adoption ,” the child’s perspective regarding the potential harm entailed in placing LGBTQIA+ children with families whose religious or moral views target them for denigration.

As someone who was adopted as a child, I am certainly grateful to my parents for adopting me, for their love and support, and for the life path they started me down. But, at the same time, having recognized that I was gay at a young age — and at a time when even non-devout Catholics such as my adoptive parents demonized homosexuality — I spent my youth internalizing the sense that there was something wrong with me, and feared that my parents would find out who I really was and reject me.