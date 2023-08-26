Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

This has been an unusually eventful August. News stories from the Ukraine counteroffensive, the wildfires in Hawaii, the apparent murder of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the latest Trump indictment and more have vied for global attention. Less noted, but every bit as important, were the latest events in the South China Sea, which have potentially explosive implications for the region and the world.

Filipinos celebrated a victory this week after two of their supply ships managed to push through a blockade of Chinese coast guard vessels to deliver provisions to a small force of marines stationed on an unlikely ocean outpost. The men are camped in the rusting hulk of a World War II ship that has been resting on a feature called the Second Thomas Shoal (or Ayungin Shoal, as it’s known locally) ever since the Philippine navy beached it there years ago to assert Manila’s presence in the region.

Here’s some footage of the showdown:

🇵🇭 supply boats Unaizah May 1 and 2 return to pier after a resupply mission in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. They were able to deliver supplies/ fresh crew to the BRP Sierra Madre despite China’s dangerous maneuvers pic.twitter.com/bjlBggsNko — Frances Mangosing 🇵🇭 (@FMangosingINQ) August 23, 2023

This latest conflict between the two countries reflects the hotly contested status of the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely as its own — based on a self-declared “nine-dash line” sketched on Chinese maps hundreds of miles east and south of its island province of Hainan. The line is hotly disputed by the six other nations and islands that border the sea, which is home to fisheries and shipping lanes of huge economic and strategic importance. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Over the past three decades, the Chinese have embarked on a vast military buildup in the area, constructing bases on remote atolls to support planes and ships. The United States and its allies, determined to push back against Beijing’s growing regional hegemony, have decided to send a message of support for Manila by dispatching a significant naval force to conduct a joint drill in the sea.

The U.S. plans to deploy an aircraft carrier, the USS America, while Japan would send one of its biggest warships, the helicopter carrier JS Izumo. The Royal Australian Navy would send its HMAS Canberra, which also carries helicopters.https://t.co/b4wyA1gp4G — Duan Dang (@duandang) August 20, 2023

China’s efforts to dislodge the Filipinos from the shoal began earlier this year, when Manila accused Chinese coast guard ships of using lasers to blind the crew of a resupply ship headed for the shoal. In early August, Chinese vessels drove off another Philippine force by firing water cannons at them.

That action triggered an angry response from local authorities:

The municipal council of Kalayaan has declared Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian persona non grata in response to Beijing's water cannoning of Philippine Coast Guard boats at the Ayungin Shoal.



Full story: https://t.co/ImiVpJIdvT pic.twitter.com/LqLxBMyoK0 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 22, 2023

But the Chinese, who consider Second Thomas Shoal part of their own territory, are unapologetic. Indeed, they exacerbated Philippine indignation by insisting that former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte had recognized their claim during his term in office. Top Philippine officials insist there’s no evidence that Duterte — or anyone else in authority — ever made such a statement.

First, Ayungin Shoal is within the Philippine EEZ. There is nothing to discuss. Second, you can employ a UP professor as a mouthpiece, but you cannot change the fact that Ayungin Shoal is PH territory. Third, Filipinos who defend the indefensible should be considered as traitors. pic.twitter.com/kyzJk5C6lg — Gerry Cacanindin (@GerryCacanindin) August 15, 2023

Despite the intensity of Philippine feelings, some social media users also acknowledge that their country can only do so much to counter China’s power in the region.

The picture of BRP Sierra Madre being paraded to the whole world across diff news outlets is a subject of how embarrassing we are as a nation.



It was a hand-me-down from the US and Vietnam and was deliberately grounded in Ayungin Shoal in 1999.



For 13 years, what have we done? pic.twitter.com/SQuHQ04g7f — NJMLDT (@njmldt) August 22, 2023

The Chinese also claim Mischief Reef, and have turned it into a major military base.