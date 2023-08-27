Share Comment on this story Comment

Jennifer Breheny Wallace’s Aug. 22 Tuesday Opinion essay “Forget independence. Teach your kids this instead.,” introduced us to Mike McLaughlin, a teacher who intended to “plant this idea that [his students] need people … and that there are people in this world who are going to need them, too.” This has always been true. This mental hack is needed more than ever.

Ms. Wallace wrote, “Independence is undoubtedly valuable.” This mental construct is an illusion and one of the greatest causes of personal, national and global instability, costing us our freedoms or security or both.

According to Albert Einstein and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “independence” exists nowhere in the known universe. It exists only as a word in our minds, language and writings. Freedom is real. Security is iffy. We are free to believe, say and do anything we want. But we are never free of the consequences of ignoring humanity’s global interdependence.

If we as a species intend to survive and thrive sustainably, we need to teach interdependence to everyone and then begin codifying laws that protect nature, our immune systems and inalienable human rights globally.

Dec. 10 will be the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its intention was to address the root causes of war, genocide and other human threats we can prevent. Governments are unlikely to enforce human rights. But they can be purchased if businesses turn their unprecedented profits into achieving the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals.

Debt-burdened governments and charity can’t do it. For capitalism to be sustainable, profits must have a greater purpose than just more profit.

Chuck Woolery, Rockville