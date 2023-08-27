The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Everyone should know the dangers of long covid

August 27, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. EDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (Tami Chappell/Reuters)

The Aug. 22 news article “Study: Long-covid symptoms can linger two years later” was informative and important. Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is associated with subsequent debilitating fatigue, cardiovascular issues, blood clots, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, kidney disorders and more.

Given these findings, I am confused as to why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local public health authorities in Montgomery County and elsewhere in Maryland are not widely sharing information about the risks of long covid, encouraging us to prevent every possible infection and mandating — or at the very least encouraging — universal masking protections in health-care settings. ... High-quality masks and ventilation can help us reduce the likelihood of these serious health outcomes and are especially important in essential spaces such as health-care settings.

I hope public health authorities read the article and work harder to inform and protect the public accordingly. Everyone should know about the serious health risks of covid.

Sara Anderson, Chevy Chase

