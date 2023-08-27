The Aug. 22 news article “Study: Long-covid symptoms can linger two years later” was informative and important. Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is associated with subsequent debilitating fatigue, cardiovascular issues, blood clots, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, kidney disorders and more.
I hope public health authorities read the article and work harder to inform and protect the public accordingly. Everyone should know about the serious health risks of covid.
Sara Anderson, Chevy Chase