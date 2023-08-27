The Aug. 22 news article “ Study: Long-covid symptoms can linger two years later ” was informative and important. Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is associated with subsequent debilitating fatigue, cardiovascular issues, blood clots, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, kidney disorders and more.

Given these findings, I am confused as to why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local public health authorities in Montgomery County and elsewhere in Maryland are not widely sharing information about the risks of long covid, encouraging us to prevent every possible infection and mandating — or at the very least encouraging — universal masking protections in health-care settings. ... High-quality masks and ventilation can help us reduce the likelihood of these serious health outcomes and are especially important in essential spaces such as health-care settings.