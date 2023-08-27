The Aug. 23 editorial “ Yes, it is a coup ” didn’t address the important issue of why the coup in Niger might have taken place. What are the current and historic military, intelligence and economic involvements in that country and the region by the United States, China, Russia and the former colonial powers? What are their interests and goals there?

The 2019 PBS story “Why growing U.S. drone operations in Niger are controversial” quoted Salih Booker, a senior program officer for international programs with the Ford Foundation, as saying that the drone base “makes it very much a target for those who would oppose a U.S. interest, but also for those who may be opposed to the [Nigerien] government, who can use the presence of the U.S. as a target to try and undermine the government. … It’s a legitimate threat, but it’s also an exaggerated threat. Terrorism is not the greatest national security threat that Niger faces. It really is poverty and internal corruption.”