Jim Geraghty’s Aug. 22 op-ed, “ A new country anthem for a world turned upside down ,” didn’t tell readers that Oliver Anthony lives in the heart of red Republican Virginia (Farmville, the congressional district of Bob Good) and has written other songs, such as “Ain’t Got a Dollar,” “I’ve Got to Get Sober” and “Rich Man’s Gold.” Perhaps Mr. Oliver will headline with Hettie Mae Boggs, Gal of Constant Sorrow .

Tell Mr. Oliver I’m sorry for the mental health issues and alcohol problems in his songs, but Republicans will gladly allow the use of Richmond-financed vape products laced with nicotine. Facing food insecurity? Well, ask your Republican representative why we have such a problem in Virginia. No need to look north of Richmond.