Regarding the Aug. 24 Local Living article "Healthy eating lessons may contribute to eating disorders in kids":

Part of the answer is to bring back home economics in schools. Teach kids the basics of cooking, and you can slip the healthy eating part in there.

Mary Conley, Greenbelt