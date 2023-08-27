The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Teach kids to cook, and healthy eating might come naturally

August 27, 2023 at 11:16 a.m. EDT
(iStock)

Regarding the Aug. 24 Local Living article “Healthy eating lessons may contribute to eating disorders in kids”:

Part of the answer is to bring back home economics in schools. Teach kids the basics of cooking, and you can slip the healthy eating part in there.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Mary Conley, Greenbelt

Loading...