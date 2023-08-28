Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Biden goes into the 2024 election one of the most unpopular presidents since World War II. Before Kabul fell, Biden’s approval in the FiveThirtyEight average had never dropped below 50 percent. After the calamitous U.S. withdrawal, the floor fell out from under Biden. On Aug. 17, 2021, his approval dipped below 50 percent for the first time. A week later, his disapproval rating exceeded his approval for the first time. And by Oct. 10, 2021, his disapproval breached 50 percent — and has remained above it ever since.

Advertisement

It’s not just disapproval of Biden’s performance in office that shifted. In October 2021, a Quinnipiac poll found that 55 percent of Americans said his administration was incompetent. The next month, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 48 percent thought Biden was not mentally fit to be president. This summer, the share of Americans concerned about his mental and physical fitness for office hit 68 percent, according to NBC News polling in June. Presidential approval ratings rise and fall, but once people decide that you are incompetent or mentally unfit, it is extremely hard to recover.

Follow this author Marc A. Thiessen 's opinions Follow

Americans are not stupid. They knew it was not a success. And so trust in Biden’s honesty collapsed. In April 2021, just 33 percent said Biden was dishonest, according to University of Massachusetts Amherst polling. But in October 2021, Quinnipiac found that just 44 percent said he was honest, while 50 percent said he was not. This spring, 54 percent said no when asked if Biden is honest and trustworthy in Washington Post-ABC News polling.

Advertisement

Americans’ perception of Biden’s dishonesty and incompetence has colored their opinion of all his policies, and his approval cratered in the wake of the Afghanistan pullout. In November 2021, Gallup found that the president’s approval on the economy fell from 54 percent before Afghanistan to 38 percent after; on handling of the coronavirus, he dropped from 67 percent before to 49 percent after; on immigration from 41 percent to 31 percent. He has never rebounded. Today, there is not a single issue where Biden has majority approval. According to the RealClearPolitics average as of last week, his disapproval outweigh his approval by about 20 points on the economy, 29 points on inflation, 15 points on foreign policy, 27 points on immigration and 20 points on crime. He is underwater by 4 points on his handling of Ukraine, which, despite his slow-rolling of weapons, is still arguably a foreign-policy success. While there are other contributing factors (inflation is unacceptably high, the border is out of control), the Afghanistan withdrawal was a turning point.

All this could have been avoided had Biden simply listened to his military commanders and left behind a residual force. In January 2015, Afghan forces assumed responsibility for combat operations against the Taliban — and with U.S. support they succeeded in holding the Taliban at bay for six years. It was only after Biden withdrew the U.S. mission planning, intelligence and air support that Afghan forces were overwhelmed. By removing all U.S. troops and explicitly rejecting a conditions-based withdrawal, Biden gave the Taliban a green light to carry out the murderous offensive that Americans watched with horror.

There is not much Biden can say or do to turn things around. When people decide you lied about one thing, they assume you lie about everything — so millions have tuned out Biden’s arguments on other policy matters as well. Most Americans are done with his presidency: NBC News reported in April that 70 percent of Americans (including 51 percent of Democrats) don’t want him to run for reelection. Biden’s only hope for a second term is that voters find the alternative Republicans put forward even less palatable than he is.