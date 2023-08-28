Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Using the CFATS standards, CISA keeps dangerous chemicals out of the hands of terrorists and other malicious actors by identifying facilities that possess certain high-risk chemicals and ensuring they have critical security measures in place. This is an essential element of homeland security: An attack on one of these U.S. chemical facilities could be as lethal as a nuclear blast.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, leaders from across the chemical industry will come together to discuss the state of chemical security. This year’s gathering comes amid the backdrop of Congress failing to reauthorize the program, leaving CISA unable to perform this vital national security function.

The statutory authority for CFATS expired on July 28, despite strong support from industry and overwhelming bipartisan backing in both the House and the Senate. Until Congress reauthorizes the program, CISA can no longer inspect more than 3,200 high-risk sites, enforce implementation of security measures, vet individuals seeking access to dangerous chemicals or identify new facilities that possess high-risk chemicals.

Since CFATS’s inception in 2006, CISA has maintained a regular presence at chemical facilities, conducting 160 inspections a month. More than 1 in 3 inspections identified chemical security gaps, including the inability to detect intruders, insufficient access controls, incomplete cyber system patching and vulnerability scanning, inadequate security training and missing background investigations. The inspections have led to an improved security posture by an average of nearly 60 percent, based on the identification of risk and subsequent implementation of new security measures.

Advertisement

CISA is offering facilities resources and tools to help them enhance their security, but this voluntary program is no substitute for CFATS. Absent the CFATS authority, we cannot ensure that chemical facilities are mitigating the terrorist exploitation of chemical holdings. We are unable to vet the average 300 new names per day to determine whether the individuals seeking access to dangerous chemicals have ties to terrorism. We can’t process new submissions from facilities to determine whether they fall under the CFATS thresholds for dangerous chemicals, meaning the locations and quantities of dangerous chemicals are unknown to CISA and local first responders — which leaves sites vulnerable to terrorist threats.