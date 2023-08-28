Listen 9 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As a new school year begins, parents are trying to figure out where their children stand after the dramatic learning losses of the coronavirus pandemic. School boards and lawmakers are deciding how to spend their remaining federal recovery funds — which must be designated by next fall — and where to concentrate their efforts.

I spoke with Thomas J. Kane, the Walter H. Gale professor of education and economics at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, about the questions parents should ask teachers and school officials, the best ways to help students bounce back and what we owe recent high school graduates. Our conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

What sort of questions should parents be asking about their kids’ academic progress? How can they work with schools to try to make up for losses?

We all know that the average district in the United States lost about half of a year’s worth of learning in math. But there are many districts that lost more than a year, or even more than a year and a half, like Richmond.

It’s almost an illusion to think, “Okay, kids are back in school. Everything’s fine,” without doing the math on “So how many instructional hours did we miss, and how much more productive would [we] have to be in order to catch up?” If [Richmond] did not expand their instructional time, students would have to learn 150 percent of the typical year’s worth of learning three years in a row just to catch up. What makes us think that’s going to happen?

Parents ought to be asking, “What additional learning time is my child getting?” — whether that’s signing him up for summer learning, asking the district to do school vacation academies, asking school districts to spend more time in their after-school program on academic programming.

Do you think the schools and individual teachers need to level with parents more directly about their children’s specific deficits?

I have a son who’s a rising senior in high school. And the way I judge whether or not things are going okay is just, you know, how happy he is and the drive home from school and how hard he is to wake up in the morning and what his grades are. I don’t see where [he is] in the school syllabus and how that compares to where [he] would have been in the same course in 2019. So, it’s very hard for parents to see that students are behind. And teachers are continuing to grade kids based on effort and relative to other students in the class.

I'm hesitant to put it all on teachers. I think school district leaders and state Department of Education leaders need to square with parents, be more honest about what is going to be the scale of effort required to help students catch up.

It seems like part of what’s been challenging politically is that people understand that the test scores are bad. But it hasn’t necessarily been personalized in a way that would activate parents and districts.

Parents should pay more attention to their child’s proficiency on the state tests when they come back in the next couple of months. If they’re not proficient on their state’s standards, [even though] they might have an A or a B in the class, that means that they are not on grade level. That’s a clear signal that families ought to take seriously.

That seems like a useful starting point for conversations with teachers and parent- teacher conferences. If this kid is coming back not proficient, where are the areas for improvement?

Yeah, but that’s the kid-by-kid view. Parents ought to be asking their school boards. “Okay, tell us how we’re using these Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to help students catch up. But also tell us why you think that’s going to be enough.”

It’s that second question that most districts have not even asked themselves. It was an entirely predictable result that given the scale of the catch-up activity so far, many students remain behind. It’s not so much that the catch-up activities aren’t high-quality. It’s not that they’re having less of an impact than the pre-pandemic research implied. It’s that they aren’t doing nearly as much [as students need].

Here’s one way to describe this. The average district in the U.S. lost the equivalent of a half a year’s worth of learning in math. Half of the typical national spending in K-12 education is about $330 billion. It would probably cost more than $330 billion to catch up, because we’re adding this on top of the regular school day. The amount of money that states got as part of ESSER was $190 billion. And they were only required to spend 20 percent of that on academic catch-up. So, to catch up, a lot of districts would have to be spending all of their ESSER funds [on academic remediation]. And I’m not aware of a single district that’s anywhere close to that.

Do we know anything about states or school systems that are doing a good job?

One of the things holding us back is we haven’t had more exemplars to point to. But where I’m hoping we will find bigger evidence of catch-up is in Texas.

Texas said, “Okay, any student who falls in the bottom proficiency category on the state assessment, districts have to provide at least 30 hours of small-group instruction over the course of the subsequent year.” Many districts struggled to meet the 30-hour requirement, but I think all districts were trying. And so, I’m hoping that the gains in Texas, especially for students who are scoring low on the state test, will show more bounce-back.

A second thing that they did that was unusual, due to a school finance reform that had been underway even before the pandemic, they provided districts with financial incentives to extend the school year for up to 30 additional days. I’m hopeful that we’ll see that the districts that did add days will see unusual gains.

Adding days would be pretty incredible for working parents, too.

Summer is the most unequal time of year educationally. Why do we allow the huge inequality in access to quality summer programs? Extending the school year would narrow that gap.

Here’s one of the things we haven’t talked about yet. We need to start a discussion now about what to do in September [2024] when the federal money runs out and lots of kids remain behind. What policy changes are going to be needed? Anything that requires legislation, or a school board vote, needs to start now.

One of the challenges so far has been most districts have been trying to catch up in every grade and every subject simultaneously. And efforts are really spread thin. If we were to concentrate in a particular grade level and catch up kids who are still behind as of the end of eighth grade, that’s one option we ought to be thinking about — but also an optional fifth grade of high school or a free first year in community college to help kids fill in gaps. We can’t start that conversation a year from now, because the clock is ticking, and kids continue graduating.

What should we be looking for at each level? What kind of planning and what kind of policy experimentation?

We ought to be incentivizing districts to extend the school year and then measure the impacts of those initiatives.

We’ve just been through a couple of school years where school districts greatly expanded their tutoring efforts. I’m sure some of those tutoring efforts were much more valuable than others. And states are in the best position to track which kids were served by which tutoring companies. Just like we create lists of approved textbooks, states could help identify the tutoring companies that generated the biggest improvements among students.

The last lever that is available to the federal government would [be to] allow districts to spend ESSER money after the deadline of September [2024]. I think the federal government could allow districts to liquidate obligated funds for up to 18 months or so after. They could say, “Okay we’ll allow you to liquidate beyond September ’24, but only for things that increase students’ instructional time, like tutors, after-school programs, school vacation academies, summer learning.” So that’s the last opportunity.

I wanted to go back to what you were saying about the option of a fifth year of high school or some sort of community college, because there’s still some time to catch up for kids in elementary school. But for kids who have graduated, they’ve missed out.

There are four classes that have graduated — the Class of 2020, ’21, ’22, ’23 — during the pandemic. Community college enrollment is way down. Most of the narratives about the decline in enrollment was, well, because the labor market was hot. Maybe that’s right. But maybe it was because they couldn’t meet with their high school guidance counselor. Or they were able to graduate, but if they were going to go to college, they would have to take remedial math.

If I graduated from high school, [but] I didn’t ever start in a community college, it is nobody’s job to help me figure out what my college opportunities are now. Maybe states should be opening college exploration nights in local libraries or even reaching out. They know who’s graduated from high school these last four years. We should be reaching out to them and say, “Hey, if you need any help thinking about college or applying for financial aid, here’s the number to call.”

It seems like this is a scary time, but it’s also a moment of rare opportunity. If parents and community leaders can decide what to act on, we have this window of a year with resources.